Hulk Hogan, training and championship belt

Although it seems that there is still no truth in rumors that Hulk Hogan is preparing his return to WWE After his physical transformation and return to his high school weight, the two-time Hall of Famer is reminiscing about his glory days in the then-WWF while working out.

In his latest gym photo on Instagram, Hogan – real name Terry Bollea – gives his followers a good look at the latest piece of merch he’s selling through his online store, Hogan’s Beach Shop: a replica of his 1987 WWF World Heavyweight Championship belt, by which time he had held the title for three consecutive years. It was also the same year that the so-called “bodyslam heard around the world” occurred, referring to Hogan’s triumphant match against 520-pound wrestling legend Andre the Giant.

A few days earlier, the ’80s wrestling champion and ’90s movie star (yes, we remember Mr. Nanny as he continues to prepare his biopic movie starring Chris Hemsworth) also unveiled one of his T-shirts, bearing the “Rules of Hulk” for life (and the secrets of his biceps), which might sound vaguely familiar to anyone who was around the time when the fighter had a lot of phrases in the ring. They are the following: “train”, “take your vitamins”, “pray” and “believe in yourself… brother”.

Hogan isn’t the only wrestling icon taking advantage of nostalgia; his co-star in Rocky III, Sylvester Stallone, has also created his own online store to sell clothes and workout gear inspired by some of his most iconic roles, like Rocky’s boxing gloves and John Rambo’s suits.

