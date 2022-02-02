Hugh Jackman honors Isaac Bardavid, voice actor known for Wolverine who died at 91

An actor’s work can transcend a character. Getting into the skin of certain protagonists is not easy, and in addition to talent, special sensitivity is required to approach those elements that make them human despite their actions and contradictions. Of course, to respect the work of the original interpreter, when these films reach other countries they require great attention in the area of ​​dubbing, and that is why it is a medium where its actors are highly respected. usdaynews (via comicbook.com) has just released the unfortunate news of the death of isaac bardavidvoice actor known for voicing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who took time to acknowledge his colleague’s work.

Keep reading: Hugh Jackman shares photo of the painful training to play Wolverine

isaac bardavid he worked in Brazil all his life and was one of the most recognized voices in the field. Although his work as Wolverine for the X-Men franchise, from the beginning until the premiere of Logan- 93%, was the most popular with the public, Bardavid worked in all kinds of films and genres. For example, he also voiced Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Hell Street – 94%, to Skeletor in He-Man and the Masters of the Universeto Gordon in Batman: The Animated Series ya Deep Throat on The X-Filesamong many others.

The news of his death was announced by his grandson, who since January 26 reported that his grandfather had been hospitalized for emphysema. It seems that the actor had been with the disease for a while, but things got complicated a few days ago:

The disease insisted on keeping his oxygenation very low, despite the fact that he used the devices he already has at home, so he had to be taken to the hospital to be treated.

isaac bardavid He passed away on February 1, 2022, at the age of 91. In addition to his work in the world of dubbing, he was also an actor and writer, and his career began in the late 1960s.

The news reached the ears of Hugh Jackman, who decided to pay him a small tribute on his social networks. On his official Instagram account, the actor posted a short video where he is with Bardavid. Jackman, in his distinctive Wolverine voice, says the now famous line “Don’t be what they made you” and then Bardavid repeats it in Portuguese, with Jackman then saying how good he is.

Issac Bardavid. What a legend! What a life and what a legacy! What a voice! “Don’t be what they made you.” Rest in peace, my friend.

You may also like: Hugh Jackman hints at his return as Wolverine with amazing photography

In 2017, Hugh Jackman officially said goodbye to the character of Wolverine after playing him for nearly two decades. Logan served as a bittersweet farewell and became one of Fox’s biggest hits, proving that superhero movies can have other nuances away from action. Despite the fact that Disney bought Fox, thus acquiring the rights to the X-Men, Jackman has said that he does not expect to return to the role that launched him to fame in 2000. Respecting this wish, isaac bardavid commented that Logan it would also be the last time he would voice the character, regardless of whether another actor lands the role in the future.

During the promotion of this installment, Jackman traveled to Brazil and appeared on the Danilo Gentili program, who organized everything so that they both met. Before the meeting, the presenter showed Bardavid’s official message to announce his farewell as Wolverine:

Today I just finished filming the latest Wolverine movie: Logan. This made me a little sad because I’ve actually been doing the voice of Wolverine for 23 years. The first Wolverine movie, a cartoon, came out in 1994. Since then, I’ve played the character in every movie and cartoon. Which means Wolverine has sadly grown old and I’ve grown old with him. I’m a little sad, but very happy. Today ends this saga between Wolverine and me.

Hugh Jackman He was moved by this message and was very happy to meet Bardavid, who in turn assured that his work helped him to have one of his own for so many years.

During this meeting, Hugh Jackman took the opportunity to recognize the importance of each of the parts that make a film possible, including dubbing. He even assured that the great work of isaac bardavid It had been essential for the character to have so many fans in Brazil. While the voice actor acknowledged that Jackman’s retirement helped him say goodbye to Wolverine to continue with other projects.

don’t leave without reading: Joaquín Cosío will play Wolverine in a new Marvel adaptation