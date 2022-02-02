how were the dramatic last days of Philip Seymour Hoffman

“The only currency in this broke world is what you share with someone else when you’re not cool,” journalist Lester Bangs tells his disciple, William Miller, in Cameron Crowe’s film, Almost famous. In the sequence, Philip Seymour Hoffman is seen, red telephone in hand and sitting on the floor, constructing, without knowing it, a small epic moment of contemporary cinema, when the director of Jerry Maguire I was in a state of grace. “I’m always at home, I’m not cool,” remarks Bangs, and the actor’s smile conveys what that vignette represents: the world of outsiders, of those who march to their own rhythm, of those who are faithful to their truth and their art, is the world worth living in. “Philip was the best of his generation, his presence was unique,” Crowe said of his experience working with the actor.

The filmography of Hoffman who, He passed away on February 2, 2014 at the age of 46. is full of moments where the genuine crosses the screen, whether in comedy with his hilarious role in My girlfriend Polly, in his memorable collaborations with Paul Thomas Anderson or in an Oscar-tailored biopic he ended up receiving: Cloak. And the truth is that he did not need to be the center of a film, many times he stole it with a handful of scenes, such as his interventions in Magnolia Y intoxicated with love, in which, even handling two completely different tones, from a more subtle one to that whirlwind that is Dean Trumbell, there is an innate naturalness in what he does. Hoffman never seemed to be acting, the same way one feels when seeing his son Cooper in Licorice Pizza. Anderson doesn’t need to pay him an explicit tribute because he knows that Philip flies over the film with that baton pass.

Adam Sandler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman presenting Drunk with Love.

“Philip channeled his addictive personality into his work”expressed after his death his friend and colleague Todd Louiso (who directed him in the undervalued Love Liza), in relation to the remarkable career that the New Yorker built since his debut in Triple Bogey on a Par Five Hole, the independent film released in 1991, his first work, which would mark the beginning of an uninterrupted work, and which had its counterpart in the theater world, where he took his first steps in 1996. In the middle, received four Oscar nominations, raised the statuette for Cloak, and also aspired to two Emmy Awards, and three Tony Awards for the works TrueWest, by Sam Shepard, and death of a traveler by Arthur Miller.

In parallel, he tried to protect his family from the press and let his work speak for itself. “He was an ordinary man, that was the best he had,” said photographer Victoria Will, who obtained one of the actor’s last images for a profile. An extraordinary interpreter, a reserved individual and, according to those close to him, a person who believed he could handle in his adult life the addictions that began in college. “I know I’m going to die,” he told his friends on the last day they saw him alive, when he relapsed after decades of sobriety.

Addiction that started at a young age

Philip Seymour Hoffman’s addictions began in college (AFP /)

According to what was reported by the New York Chief Medical Examiner, Hoffman accidentally died due to “acute mixed drug intoxication” that included heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamines. The actor was found at 11:30 in the morning in the bathroom of a Manhattan apartment, where he lived alone since he was estranged from his partner, the designer Mimi O’Donnell, who after seeing a relapse asked him to leave the family home to protect their three children, Cooper, Tallulah and Willa, of being unwitting witnesses of traumatic events. In any case, O’Donnell, the actor’s partner since 1999, never left completely and was his support to get ahead in a fight that began at the age of 22, when after graduating from New York University in 1989, Philip decided to enter a rehabilitation clinic.

“I tried everything in college, alcohol, drugs, I liked everything I could get, but then I started to feel panic, panic about what was going to happen to my life,” revealed on the show 60 Minutes. After that treatment, he focused on his career and it was not until 2013 that his usual relapses began. In fact, in an interview with The Guardian he admitted how hard it was for him to stop consuming alcohol. “I never had an interest in drinking in moderation, and not because it’s been so long since I’ve done it means it was just a phase; I think that’s what I am,” he declared, sadly resigned.

One of the most difficult episodes to cope with occurred in 2013, when he confessed to his inner circle that he had injected heroin again and that he knew he was going to do it again. In May of that same year, she returned to rehab. In the few moments that he was sober he tried to spend as much time as possible with his children. As reported by People magazine, his neighbors always saw him showing two facets. During the day, he frequented Oliver’s restaurant with his son Cooper, and he seemed to be in a good mood. “They could sit for hours, talking and laughing, but then everything changed,” said a source. “At night he would come back but he would go straight to the bar and he was another person, I was sad and depressed.” In that period, two months before his death, He frequently requested help to be able to enter the department since he could not walk due to the excessive consumption of substances.

Philip Seymour Hoffman as Truman Capote.

If the alarms were already ringing, the noise was more deafening when in January 2014 he attended the Sundance Film Festival to promote Anton Corbijn’s film, most wanted man. The signs that something was happening were there: a professional like him refused to give interviews, he was perceived as nervous and careless, although there were days where he seemed to be in better shape. Again, he was split. On the other hand, the playwright David Katz, the friend to whom Hoffman was renting the apartment that was just two blocks from the house of his wife and his children, revealed that he began to notice it differently during the presentations of Death of a traveler.

“That work tortured him,” he said. “He felt miserable, every night he said he wanted to leave the theater.” For a man who claimed that acting gave him “extraordinary satisfaction,” those words seemed to respond to other factors. Ethan Hawke, another of his great friends and his co-star in Sidney Lumet’s film, Before the devil knows you’re dead He recalled that he began to see him drink alcohol again at the end of the performances of the work.

the last hours

Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his apartment by a friend on February 2, 2014 (File/).

After calling a journalist from the shooting of the end of the saga of The Hunger Games to say incoherent phrases to him, and of not being able to wake up in time to interpret what would be his posthumous role (that of Plutarch Heavensbee), Hoffman was seen taking Cooper to basketball practice. “He was not one of those parents who left their children and left, he was always committed to what he did,” said Ryan Berger, father of one of Hoffman’s son’s friends. As a consequence, he drew attention when that tragic Sunday he didn’t go looking for his children as he had arranged with Mimi, who was trying to get Philip to go to rehab one more time.

In the early morning he had called his wife (“he sounded drugged,” O’Donnell would tell authorities the next day) and then had withdrawn money from a store cashier. The actor gave the sum to two individuals who sold him heroin. Days later, the police arrested three men and a woman in a Manhattan apartment, where they had bags of drugs, those responsible for providing the narcotics to the actor.

“He went to war for his art,” declared Ethan Hawke of Philip Seymour Hoffman.

What happened that night? Only Hoffman knows. Although Katz, who found the body of his friend without his life and with a syringe in his arm, always maintained that the actor was not having suicidal thoughts as was speculated. “He was addicted as a child, and I think he thought that as an adult with some power and control he could take something in his adult life and that he was going to be able to handle it. The ‘he went into a self-destructive spiral’ cliché didn’t apply to him, Philip wanted to live.” said Katz, who received a text from Mimi that Feb. 2 asking him to go see if Hofman was okay.

Cate Blanchett leaving the home of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s partner, Mimi ODonnell, after the actor’s death (Getty Images/).

Within minutes, the man found himself with the worst image: his friend was lifeless. That month, plagued by investigations, questions, and with the farewell of his family and friends at the Catholic Church of San Ignacio de Loyola, on Park Avenue, It was reported that in 2004 Hoffman had written his last wish, when his daughters had not yet been born and Cooper was only one year old.

The remains of Philip Seymour Hoffman were transferred by relatives to the Catholic Church of San Ignacio de Loyola, on Park Avenue (Agencies /).

In the thirteen-page document, the actor handed over the administration of his assets to Mimi, and asked that his son be raised in Manhattan so that he could grow up within the culture of the city and away from Hollywood. Otherwise, the actor proposed Chicago and San Francisco as alternatives, “so that he is exposed to the culture, art and architecture that those cities offer.” Without a doubt, watch Cooper run in Licorice Pizza while Paul Thomas Anderson records it is exciting for many reasons, among them, because his father wanted precisely for him to imbibe the best artists, a desire embodied in those wonderful frames.

“He is very sociable and empathic, he always felt comfortable both among adults and with people his age and at the same time he has that thing about boys, which is that they manage to hold a conversation with someone older, but at the same time he gets angry. the socks wrong or he forgets to eat breakfast, because he’s still a puppy at heart,” Anderson said of Cooper, who was initially unsure about accepting the role of Gary Valentine.

Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza (Universal Pictures/).

“Philip went to war for his art,” Ethan Hawke once said about his friend, who once, in dialogue with Rolling Stone, made a statement that showed him as a reserved and somewhat taciturn person. “No one knows me. No one understands me. One thinks that when we grow up we understand each other more, but nobody understands me”.

