how to turn off notifications for automations

Since the integration of Shortcuts at the system level, iOS has become a very powerful operating system to run all kinds of automations and has even increased customization capabilities exponentially. However, the use of shortcuts has a tremendously annoying associated problem: the notifications.

As iOS automations are designed, every time one is launched, either through the execution of an app or through an event (putting the iPhone to charge, for example), the system launches a notification. While not a big deal, these notifications they are tremendously annoying if we use automations a lot.

The problem is that there is no easy way to disable these notifications. Shortcuts is not displayed within the list of available apps in notifications. The only way to accomplish this is with a somewhat hacky solution: go to usage time, scroll to previous week, and disable notifications.

The main problem is that this setting is reversed when restarting the iPhone, and sometimes automatically after a few days. And the annoying notifications reappear, taking up the entire notification center.

With iOS 15.4 you can eliminate these annoying notifications

Users have been complaining about this on Apple forums for a long time, especially after the trend of using Shortcuts to customize the iPhone. It has always been said that the reason these notifications cannot be disabled has to do with the fact that Apple wants the user to be aware at all times that an automation is running. To avoid, above all, that someone with access to the terminal can create a malicious automation that endangers your privacy.

However, it seems that the company has changed its mind, and from iOS 15.4, currently in beta, we can disable notifications. However, Shortcuts will still not appear in the list of apps in the Settings Notifications section.

How to remove notifications will be done with each automation separately. In the beta version a new button has been included when we create a notification to disable it. Similar to “Request Notification”:

Image: 9to5mac

A step forward to improve the automations in iOS, now that they are becoming more powerful and, with those notifications, made many of the available options less fluid.