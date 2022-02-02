“Homeopathy is like an anti-vampire kit from the 1800s”

Image of the tweet published by the immunologist Manuel Muro from his profile.

Homeopathy is like a vampire hunting bag. It is the comparison made by the doctor Manuel Muro, head of Immunology at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital, through his Twitter profile and who assures that there should be greater control by the Administration and Public Health “.

“Briefcase with elements to hunt vampires from the early 1800’s. Same efficacy and usefulness as homeopathy and quackery“. The comparison, as Muro explains to Medical Writingis because homeopathy is based “on natural medicine with little value to cure, sometimes it relieves and most of the time it is the suggestion and the placebo effect that we use in Medicine”.

Asked about the reason for the publication, Muro explains that he does not remember what it was since it is his own memory published in previous years, but he assures that in the hospital they see patients who “report that they are trying this or that remedy who has recommended a neighbor, relative or a friend.”

Patients are shy about talking about homeopathy

However, despite these comments, he also acknowledges that other patients often prefer not to discuss these remedies with their healthcare professional because of “out of fear or modesty”. In turn, this immunologist warns of the web pages and information that is made on social networks about the homeopathy. “They even advertise healers and fake doctors who even promise to cure cancer“, expresses Muro. In addition, he insists that “in a society that is so polarized and with time-demanding media, it is complicated” not to read or see this type of information.

For this reason, he considers that homeopathy “should be restricted to alleged fraud and that really would have to be controlled by the Administration and Public Health. Ask for curriculum, registration and see the economic returns of these practices”.