Higher inflation and lower growth during 2022 and 2023: Banxico Survey

Inflation expectations for this year and next remain under pressure and above the specific objective of the Bank of Mexico, which is 3%, despite the fact that the market expects moderation in economic growth.

According to the first survey of the year applied by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), private sector specialists forecast that inflation will end 2022 with a variation of 4.42 percent.

This forecast incorporates a sixth monthly upward revision from the 3.70% they had in July and shows that Mexico will experience a second consecutive year with inflation outside the permissible range of +/-1 percentage point above the 3% point.

For the Underlying inflation or structural, which is the measurement that incorporates only goods and services whose prices are not subject to any type of seasonal volatility, they forecast that it will average 4.31% at the end of this year.

This projection incorporates 14 upward adjustments and according to experts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggests that the pressure on general prices could be much more generalized in the course of the year.

According to the results of the survey, the experts also raised their projection for the National consumer price index (INPC) for next year to leave it at 3.73%, a fluctuation that, while being more moderate than the one estimated for 2022, incorporates a sixth upward correction also since July, when it was at 3.55 percent.

For the mexican economyspecialists expect growth of 2.27% this year, which shows a first downward revision from the 2.79% assumed in November and December and is the lowest rate collected by the survey in at least 12 months.

The new average GDP forecast held by private sector specialists is below the IMF’s revised expectations of 2.8%; and far from the government estimate on which they based the Federal Executive Budget, of 4.1 percent.

Looking ahead to 2023, specialists anticipate that the economy will register an advance of 2.14%, a more moderate dynamic than the 2.22% forecast in November and that it becomes the lowest expectation collected since January 2021.