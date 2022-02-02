Héctor Moreno assured that they are to death with Tata Martino

Although things have gotten complicated, Mexican team they will not let the technician die alone, Gerardo Daniel Martino and that’s how the defender made him see, Hector Moreno, who already reported with Rayados for the Club World Cup.

After leaving Tri due to suspension, the Aztec defender sent the message that at least he is with Tata and does not intend to abandon ship.

“With Tata, the whole team is surely with him, Well, I speak for myself, we are with him, we do not have to abandon ship or let anyone die alone, we are all nor is he to blame when you win or when you loseincluding the players, are just shared responsibilities,” Moreno said.

Martino’s stay in charge of Mexico was complicated by the draw against Costa Rica and now he is forced to beat Panama this Wednesday at Aztec stadium to continue with the process. If Mexico loses to the Knights, it could drop to fourth place in the Concacaf qualifier.

dark He also spoke of the duel that they tied 0-0 with Costa Rica, which he described as the worst of the entire tie for Qatar 2022.

“The team obviously has to improve many things, even if it had won the other day, there are things to improve, It wasn’t a good game, I think it was the worst game we’ve had in this tie”, he added.

Martino’s Tri adds 18 points in 10 duels, in a tie that leads Canada with 22 units.

“We had the pass in our hands, not securing, but being much closer to the pass, we are still there for better or worse, we are in second place in the qualifiers, Canada took off a little bit fighting for the pass at the end of the account is what more important,” he said.

Ready for the Club World Cup

Now, dark is ready in Abu Dhabi to represent the MX League at Club World Cupwhere they debut on February 5 against al-alhy Of Egipt.

“With great enthusiasm ready to rest a little and starting tomorrow or in a few hours to make ourselves available to the team,” he said.

“The trip is heavy, it is a bit long, but with the same illusion of being with my companions, I will recover as quickly as possible by Saturday to be one hundred percent, it will depend on Javier (Aguirre) if I have to play or not. Well tired from having played both games with the national team, but nothing to write home about”.

​

​