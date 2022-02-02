“He puts you there”: Yailín’s ferocious attack on Karol G and her fans that shook the networks

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – Yailin “The most viral” has been released throughout Latin America in recent weeks. Despite the fact that the Dominican had already been playing since 2021 for her interpretation of “Chivirika”, it was not until she confirmed her relationship with Anuel AA that his name began to reach everywhere. A phenomenon that has clearly included the name of Carol G all over.

And it is that this would not be surprising because, since this new romance was known, there have been many attitudes on both sides that have disputed what happened. In fact, one of the most recent events has taken place around the famous tattoo on the Puerto Rican’s back, which he had promised never to erase and managed to cover with a cover that, so far, he has not revealed.

Everything would seem to indicate, at least according to many Internet users, that this was about Yailinwho would have asked to remove the face of the Colombian. Anuel AA, being so madly in love with his new girl, he agreed. A decision that has cost the Puerto Rican great criticism, although it seems that it has been the Dominican who has come out to give some brief statements on networks.

“When a man wants you in his life, he puts you there. You don’t have to compete with anyone for that space. He himself is going to make you the owner of everything without you asking him “were the words that could be read in a story that the Dominican shared. Meanwhile, she could see that she was found in a warm embrace with the Puerto Rican ragpicker, who has not objected to what was said.

Given the statements of Yailin, the reactions have not been able to evaluate because, it was a story. However, everything would seem to indicate that it is a direct attack on Carol G and his fans. Since the relationship began, many have pointed out that the Colombian was like eating caviar for the Puerto Rican. Meanwhile, many say that she lacks a lot of lessons in the harsh and hostile world of entertainment.