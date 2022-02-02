HBO ranking in the United States: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Tuesday, February 1

We ask you a question: which movie on the HBO grid has won more Oscars?

This platform is willing to give you only the best quality offer. Therefore, we challenge you to read the reviews of the 10 most awarded films. Not surprisingly, users do nothing but make good comments about the offer of film productions.

one. The Fallout

Vada is a teenager trying to overcome the side effects she suffers from experiencing a tragedy at her high school. After this experience, her relationship with her family and her friends, as well as her way of seeing the world, will change forever.

two. Alvin and the Chipmunks

The life of Dave Seville (Jason Lee), an unsuccessful composer, is monotonous and frustrating, until he meets three squirrels (Alvin, Simon and Theodore) coming from the forest. Dave kicks them out of his house as he doesn’t find it natural for the squirrels to talk, but he changes his mind when he hears them sing and invites them to sing his lyrics. Dave goes to his record company to show the squirrels to his boss, but he tricks them into staying with him.

3. No one

Hutch Mansell, a family man who endures the blows of life with resignation and without defending himself. A nobody. One night, when two thieves enter his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. In the aftermath of the attack, teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of her disappointment, and his wife Becca grows even further away from her.

Four. Evil one

Madison is a woman who has some macabre nightmares that leave her completely paralyzed. Terrified by what she sees in them, she Madison can’t sleep at night or live during the day. But the terror will take hold of her every time when she discovers that those nightmares are not dreams, but are facts of real life.

5. R3sacon

After the unexpected death of his father, Alan (Zach Galifianakas) is taken by his friends Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Doug (Justin Bartha) to a specialized center to get better. This time there is no wedding or farewell party. What can go wrong? Well, when these guys hit the road and especially when Chow (Ken Jeong) shows up… the die is cast. Third installment of the franchise started in 2009 with ‘The Hangover’.

6. Annabelle: Creation

Several years after the tragic death of his daughter, a toymaker who creates dolls and his wife welcome a nursing nun and a group of girls into their home, trying to turn their house into a cozy orphanage. However, the new tenants will become the target of Annabelle, a doll possessed by a demonic being. Sequel to “Annabelle” (2014).

7. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

8. How to kill your boss

For Nick, Kurt and Dale, the only solution to making their daily routine more tolerable would be to make their insufferable bosses disappear. With the help of a few too many drinks and dodgy advice from a hustler ex-con, the three friends conceive a devious and seemingly foolproof plan to get rid of them. There’s just one problem: the best laid plans are only as foolproof as the brains that conceived them.

9. The dark knight

Batman/Bruce Wayne returns to continue his war on crime. With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City. The triumvirate proves their effectiveness, but suddenly the Joker appears, a new criminal who unleashes chaos and has the citizens terrified.

10. super agent 86

TV series of 138 episodes (1965-1970) that parodies the James Bond movies. Super agent 86 is Maxwell Smart, a bumbling secret agent who must complete very dangerous missions with the help of his inseparable partner, agent 99.

The rise of Spotify

Founded in 2006the company of Swedish origin formally began its activities in Europe on October 7, 2008 and little by little it has been having a presence throughout the world, being currently in 187 countries and offering music from more than seven million artists.

Today the streaming platform has agreements with Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Musicamong other.

In terms of podcast, Spotify announced in November 2020 the purchase and acquisition of the advertising and podcast platform mega phone for 235 million dollars, which was used for the monetization of audios.

According to the figures published by Spotify, in 2019 it had 217 million subscribers, which in 2020 increased to 345 million and that in 2021, despite the pandemic, they reached 365 million subscribersof which about 50% are paying customers.

As a model, Spotify has raised pay artists from your catalog a fixed price per song or album sold and gives royalties based on the amount of artist plays in proportion to the total songs streamed, unlike its competitors, who pay for physical sales or downloads.

In addition, the 70% of your total income they go to copyright holders, mostly record labels, who then pay artists based on their individual contracts.

It should be noted that currently anyone can enjoy the Spotify free serviceas long as you’re willing to put up with ads and with restrictions like not being able to skip some songs.

