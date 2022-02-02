Haven’t you gotten COVID-19? You might have innate immunity

A new study from Europe has produced evidence that people who have innate immunity to certain diseaseswhich could prevent them from ever contracting conditions such as COVID-19.

It is a mechanism of resistance to COVID-19 which could explain why many people are much less susceptible to contracting any of the variants of the illness and which could lead to the development of new drugs.

The study of innate immunity was carried out by researchers from the Humanitas Institute and the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, in conjunction with the Toscana Life Science Foundation, the Bellinzona Biomedicine Research Institute and Queen Mary University of London, which was published in the specialized journal

Nature Immunology

.

In this study it was revealed that the innate immunity it is a “functional ancestor of antibodies” and that it is formed by proteins capable of attacking the virus in ways similar to those of real antibodies, and that this immune defense mechanism is created since childhood.

What is innate immunity

They detail that the innate immunity it is the first line of attack responding to exposure to viruses, bacteria, and the like, attacking pathogens with a barrier-like response while the body adapts for a targeted defense, known as “adaptive immunity.”

This functional ancestor of antibodies (MLB for its acronym in English), are proteins capable of attacking the COVID-19 in ways similar to those of real antibodies, which are part of the innate immunity that is created since childhood.

“We found that MBL binds to the spike protein of the virus and blocks it. And we have verified that it is capable of doing so with all the variants tested, including Ómicron”, assured Professor Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of Humanitas.

They will seek to create a drug for innate immunity

In this sense, Mantonvani indicated that the research team is carrying out MBL optimization processes to determine if it will be possible to transform the proteins of the innate immunity in a medicine to prevent contracting COVID-19.

He added that it is important to have other weapons against COVID-19 although he stressed that vaccines offer efficacy and individual and social sustainability against the disease, so he invited people to apply the vaccines against the disease.

