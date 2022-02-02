Harry Potter: what did Ruper Grint ask to play Ron Weasley again | Rum Weasley | Harry Potter movies nnda nnlt | CHEK

The actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, protagonists of the saga Harry Pottermet in the HBO Max special, “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, which celebrates 20 years since the premiere of the first tape of the franchise, where several secrets unknown to fans were revealed.

The protagonists of the saga shared several experiences that they lived during the recordings of the “Harry Potter” movies, they were also moved to pay tribute to their deceased co-stars, including Helen McCrory, Alan Rickman, Richard Griffiths, among others.

The premiere of the documentary “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” not only moved its fans around the world, it also continues to give people something to talk about. And it is that Rupert Grint, the actor who gave life to Ron Weasley, told what is the condition that he has to play his iconic character again. Do you know what he said? Here is his statement.

The “Harry Potter” saga was one of the most viewed since 2001. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

WHAT IS THE CONDITION OF RUPER GRINT TO MAKE ANOTHER MOVIE LIKE RON WEASLEY?

“I really can’t think of a reason not to. I love that character, I love that world. It is a big part of my life. I (would) go back if others did, I think… yes!” said Rupert Grint.

This would materialize if JK Rowling’s latest book, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, was adapted for the cinema, a text that has only reached the stages of London and Broadway as a play, as mentioned by SensaCine .

English actor Ruper Grint played Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

It would only be necessary to wait for Warner to be encouraged and for the other two main actors in the saga, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, to also agree to resume their characters, in order to see them together again.

It should be remembered that the English actor assured The Times that he has an almost family relationship with the author of the literary saga, JK Rowling, since he considered her as an aunt. Of course, he made it clear that he does not agree with his controversial statements about biological sex and gender identity.

“I see JK Rowling as an aunt. I don’t have to agree with everything my aunt says, but she’s still my aunt. It is somewhat complicated, ”said Rupert Grint for the aforementioned medium.

Ron Weasley made various mistakes throughout the Harry Potter saga (Photo: Warner Bros)

You can currently see Grint on the Apple TV+ series “Servant,” which just premiered its third season.

It is worth mentioning that, some time ago, Rupert Grint tried to return to the big screen with independent productions, but ended up moving away from acting for a while.