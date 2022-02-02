Halo, the series: release date, what it is about, where to watch it

Halo: Combat Evolved changed the world of video games 21 years ago. The video game marked a key point in the history of microsoft Y Xbox being the most successful game for its console, establishing a phenomenon that could finally match the beloved franchises of NintendoWhat Zelda or Mariobut with a much more mature approach.

Of course, by generating this success and being an action-based game acclaimed for its history, it has been sought to transfer it to the big screen. In 2007 a tape was planned for Columbia Pictures directed by William of the Bullhowever, was cancelled.

In 2015 it was mentioned that steven spielberg I would act as executive producer of a series, however, this one took a long time to take off, undergoing quite a few changes since 2018. However, now, after all the expectation, we will finally have the series of Halowhich will arrive in Paramount+ in the coming months. Shortly after his 20th birthday.

Here we tell you everything you need to know about this production and what to expect from it.

What will Halo the series be about?

According to reports, Halo will stay true to video games and follow a war in the 21st century between the United Nations Space Command (UNSC)) and the Covenant, an alliance of various alien races. On the other hand, it has been mentioned thatHalo It will mix personal stories with action, adventure and an incredible vision of the future.”

Who will act in Halo, the series?

paul schreiber has been chosen to play Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, while Jen Taylor will again take the role of Cortanawhom he has played, giving him a voice in video games.

In addition to them, the cast includes Natascha McElhone (who will take the role of the Dr Catherine Elizabeth HalseyUNSC scientist), as well as Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, and Bentley Calu.

When does the Halo series premiere?

Halo will have its release date March 24, 2022.

Where to watch the Halo series?

Halo It will be released through the platform of streaming Paramount+, and it will be seen exclusively there.

How many episodes will the Halo series have?

It has not been confirmed yet. At the beginning it was mentioned that it would have 10 episodes but since then it has gone through several changes and some reports indicate that it could only be six. It will be confirmed before its premiere.

Will there be a second season of Halo?

At the moment only one season has been confirmed. If the series achieves the expected success, it is possible that a second season will be developed, although it will be without the same showrunners involved in the first episodes, Kyle Killen and Steven Kanewho decided to abandon the project.

halo trailer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The official trailer has been released Halo, which reveals that we will see a story of epic proportions mixing various genres, focusing on science fiction and military action. The last game in the franchise has been halo-infinitewhich has been well received.

This represents the biggest bet for Paramount+ It may be his biggest series to date. The streaming service has not managed to have the same relevance as others, but it has had some exclusives and productions that have made it grow in recent months.

In Mexico the service can be contracted through Prime Video as one of its bonus channels. On the other hand, it can also be contracted directly from its official site. It has a cost of 79 pesos per month.

At the moment there is a promotion to have 7 days free, so if you want to see Halo, perhaps the wise thing to do is wait for the entire season to be released and see them all in that trial period (if you do not want to keep the subscription).