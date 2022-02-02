Habits that lower your score in the Credit Bureau – El Financiero

Know what your history is Credit bureau can help you have better control of yours personal finances, too It is very useful to detect your payment behavior and avoid debt. It can also be used to obtain Credit cards, mortgage or car loans.

The history calculates the risk or the possibility that you will have a payment default, which will have to be assumed by a lender (such as a bank) when granting you financing.

You credit history is updated according to your number of requested credits and their current amount and your credit rating can be from “not satisfactory” to “excellent” and is expressed in a number ranging from 400 to the 850.

Therefore, here we tell you what are the habits to avoid so you don’t lower your credit history score.

1. Not being punctual with your payments

Failing to pay a credit and forgetting to pay it immediately affects your history and, as a consequence, your score. Therefore, you must make sure to catch up as quickly as possible and pay on time on the established dates.

2. Acquire new credits constantly

Do not acquire credits that you do not need or that you will not be able to pay. Constantly requesting loans can put you at risk of losing control over debts, their amounts and payment dates. In addition, having a large number of new accounts opened in a short time in your history can affect your score, since it reflects problems in your financial situation.

3. Constantly request your credit history

Frequently reviewing your Special Credit Report could be interpreted as synonymous that there are problems in your pocket. Therefore, it is better that you only request it when necessary and have a planning of the credits that you have requested and the payments that you have made so that you have an approximation of your score.

5. Not diversifying your credits

Properly managing different credit cards simultaneously to purchase different products and services can help your history score reflect positively. Therefore, it is necessary not to charge the amounts only to one account.

4. Keep a high balance on your bank card

Having your credit card with high amounts of credit, causes your score to drop, it is recommended that you do not saturate beyond 30 percent of the monthly limit.