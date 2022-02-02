Google launches a new system update for Android: these are its news

Android releases new Google system update. These are all the news that come along with it.

From time to time, Google releases system updates targeted at Android, separate from security patches and Android updates themselves. These types of updates are aimed at introducing improvements or novelties in the Google Play services and Google Play Store.

Until just a few months ago, it was not possible to know what was inside these updates. Luckily, Google decided to start making official changelogs public, so now we can know what comes with each new version.

This time, Google has confirmed the improvements and changes coming with the February 2022 updateY

Everything new coming with Google’s February system update

As usual, the update is divided into two parts: one of them focuses on introducing improvements for the operating systemwhile the other is dedicated to improve how Google Play and other Google services work.

The list of changes part of the update corresponding to the system is available below:

critical fixes [Teléfono] Bug fixes for device connectivity, developer services, security and emergency, system management and diagnostics, and utility-related services.

Google Play Store Improvements to the “Play While Downloading” feature so that players can start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce wait times. New features to help you discover the apps and games you love. Optimizations that allow a faster and more reliable download and installation. New functions of the Play Pass and Play Points programs. Google Play billing improvements. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements.

system management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security, and upgradeability.

developer services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics and diagnostics, and machine learning and AI-related processes in their apps.



For its part, the update of the Google Play and Play Store services, available from January 28, introduces other important changes that will be arriving at the different Android devices over the next few days.

Account management

[Teléfono, tableta] Family Link notifications on a child’s device can redirect to parental controls by setting Android to two-pane mode (foldable and large-screen devices only).

[Teléfono, tableta] Parents helping their supervised children log in to their device will now be shown an option to remotely install Family Link on their own device as well.

Google Play Store

Improvements to the Play While Downloading feature to allow players to start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce wait times.

Briefcase

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Teléfono] Some eligible cardholders will use SMS verification by default.

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Teléfono] Allows the purchase, digitization and use of eligible transit passes for Pay As You Go (stored balance) in the UK.

system management

Support for new daylight saving time transition changes in various countries.

System update will be available from February 8 through a google play system updatewhich will be arriving in a staggered manner to compatible devices.

