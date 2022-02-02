Goodbye Toluca! His South American star leaves Liga MX







GABRIEL RANGEL | THE SUN OF TOLUCA

Photo: ADRIÁN MACÍAS | MEXSPORT

The Red Devils of Toluca They will no longer have Ecuadorian striker Michael Estrada and goalkeeper Alfredo “Pollo” Saldívar, once both players were left out of the official registry of the first division squad.

In the case of Saldívar, after two years, the club made his resignation official through his social networks from where they wished him success in his future projects within Mexican football.

The “Chicken” arrived in Toluca, from Pumas de la UNAM in the “barter” that involved Alfredo Talavera and the youth goalkeeper Patricio Pasquel, both with regular activity in the MX League and Expansion with the university students, contrary to Saldívar’s , who wearing the choricera jacket barely saw activity in seven games, making up for the absences of Luis Manuel García and in the Apertura 2021, who took the role of second goalkeeper was Gustavo Gutiérrez, relegating the man from the capital to third place in goal.

👹👊| Good luck in future projects. Thank you Alfredo Saldivar.#SomoselToluca pic.twitter.com/9qT5ICC8II – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) February 1, 2022

In the case of Michael Estrada, the lack of minutes in recent tournaments, as well as the multiple occasions in which he publicly expressed his desire to leave Toluca, would have speeded up his departure from the Mexican team.

The Ecuadorian signed with the Red Devils on December 19, 2019. The also attacker of the Ecuadorian team saw activity in 27 official league and league games and barely managed 8 goals. 2 in his first tournament, six in the second, in the third contest he went blank.

In March 2021, Boca Juniors sought to sign Estrada, however, the offer did not convince the scarlet club, which valued him at three million dollars. On two occasions it was unofficially revealed that there were talks without the sale of the 24-year-old striker being finalized

With the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz, Estrada’s chances of playing were reduced to a minimum and now he was dropped from the first division squad. Michael is a free agent and his destiny would be in the MLS.

The foreign place that will be left vacant would be used for the arrival of central defender Valver Huerta.

