Goodbye Selena Gomez! Who is Alba Baptista? The possible new girlfriend of Chris Evans

Chris Evans Y Selena Gomez became the protagonists of one of the most notorious rumors during the last yearwhen his fans began to speculate about a possible romance between celebrities.

It all started when the actor followed the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me‘ in Instagramalthough it was speculated that this was due to a project they would work on together.

Goodbye Selena Gomez!

However, everything seems to indicate that the protagonist of ‘Captain America the First Avenger‘ has given love a new chance but not with actress Y singer.

Who is Alba Baptista? The possible new girlfriend of Chris Evans

The same as Selena Gomezfans have a theory, which states that Alba Baptista is the new girlfriend of Chris Evanssince it has recently begun to follow in social networks to the gallant’s brother Hollywood and even your dog.

Alba Baptista is a actress Y model That was born in Portugalhas 24 years and achieved worldwide fame thanks to his participation in the Serie ‘the warrior nun‘, original from Netflix.

Some followers have claimed that Alba Baptista He passed new Year in The Angels and even believe that a photo he shared was taken at the house of Chris Evans.