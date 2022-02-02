Goodbye Funes Mori, Martino lowers his thumb and will call another naturalized Tri

Martino got tired of Funes Mori and would call another foreigner

February 01, 2022 6:20 p.m.

The Mexican team He has a drought of goals and beyond the results, the ways in which he plays are not convincing. Gerardo Martino the position is played against Panama, where he would bet all the arsenal he has, however, Rogelio Funes Mori begins to lose the support of the coach.

Yes Gerardo Martino remains in office, he would look for other alternatives for the Mexican forward, one of them, Santiago Gimenez. The attacker of Blue Cross It would be contemplated for the following calls, as revealed by W Deportes.

Gerardo Martino understands that if it passes the Panama test before U.S another final is played, since it could establish itself as second in the table and increasingly ensure the pass to Qatar 2022.

Gerardo Martino would not call Chicharito and Carlos Vela

The Argentine coach, despite pressure from the fans, has not considered calling two forwards who are banned from the Mexican teamso much Carlos candle What Javier Hernandez They would not return while Tata continues to lead El Tri.

