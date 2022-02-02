Givenchy dedicates a bag to Kendall Jenner and both star in a new campaign

Croissant-style, the Kenny is cut from calfskin, draped in a draped design and features Givenchy’s 4G metal padlock, a signature detail by designer Matthew M. Williams, as well as the brand’s geometric monogram along the sides. the handles

In the images, the creator of 818 tequila wears different looks and they are all accessorized by the Kenny bag in different colors and sizesfrom a lilac model, another in green with sequins and finally a black one with brush strokes in white by artist Josh Smith. As for her beauty look, she wears super natural makeup and loose hair without much production.

Additionally, Kendall is also the star of the official campaign video, which she shared on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen posing in black and white and in color while caressing a red rose. In another shot, she is wearing the new bag named after her in purple. Alongside Jenner are other models like Iselin, Steinberg, He Cong, Ilias, and Babacar.