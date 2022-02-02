Get the eternal youth of Jennifer Aniston’s eyes with her favorite patches to combat wrinkles around the eyes
when we think of
Jennifer Aniston The first thing that comes to mind is her impeccable hair, always smooth and perfect. But it is not only her hair that catches our attention, but also
his face young and bright no matter how many years go by. Like Blanca Suárez, Jenn also entrusts the beauty of her eyes to some
eye contour patchesin your case the
Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask from the iconic dermocosmetic firm
111 Skincreated by Doctor Yannis Alexandrides (11.99 euros at Sephora).
As revealed on her social networks, Jennifer often uses these eye masks from
hydrogel, and we are not surprised, because they are one of the best sellers of the brand with twenty years of medical experience in anti-aging care. Its secret lies in its formulation, with the most powerful anti-aging ingredients such as
colloidal gold, Damascus rose extracts, amino acids, peptides and proteinswhich work to mitigate signs of fatigue, firm the area, illuminate and instantly rejuvenate.
The actress is not very fond of too ornate makeup looks, always betting on the
naturalness and light of his face. That is why we are not surprised that you prepare your skin with products designed to show a skin full of light. If you are interested in following his advice, there are
other eye contour patches what you can try:
Detoxifeye Eye Patches, by Pixi
These decongestant and revitalizing hydrogel-soaked eye patches
refresh and rehydrate the eye area. The
cucumber and gold help soothe, nourish and strengthen, while the
hyaluronic acid and the
caffeine soften and smooth. Hydrogel patches help reduce dark circles while moisturizing the delicate eye area. You can find them at Sephora for 25.99 euros.
Patches for bags and dark circles with Cornflower, from Klorane
Klorane patches for bags and dark circles are very effective for
decongest and relieve the area around the eye, achieving a younger and brighter look. In its composition stands out the
cornflower floral water that calms and softens; and of
arnica that drains and decongests the eye area quickly and effectively. They are patches that smooth and decongest the skin in the eye area, visibly reducing the marks of fatigue related to lack of sleep or due to a hard day, or to provide freshness and rest after continuous exposure to the sun. Additionally, these patches provide
brightness to the look instantly, so they can be used in a timely manner to quickly beautify your face. Available at PromoFarma for 18.78 euros.
FlashPatch PM Eye Gels by Patchology
The advanced technology of the patches accelerates the release of essential ingredients that achieve long-lasting and visible results that go beyond the possibilities of topical creams and traditional serums. contains
retinol, peptides, arnica, squalane and cucumber extract and you should use it at night for five minutes for optimal effects. You can find them at Sephora for 39.99 euros (the container of 30 units).