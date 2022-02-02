Get the eternal youth of Jennifer Aniston’s eyes with her favorite patches to combat wrinkles around the eyes

when we think of

Jennifer Aniston The first thing that comes to mind is her impeccable hair, always smooth and perfect. But it is not only her hair that catches our attention, but also

his face young and bright no matter how many years go by. Like Blanca Suárez, Jenn also entrusts the beauty of her eyes to some

eye contour patchesin your case the

Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask from the iconic dermocosmetic firm

111 Skincreated by Doctor Yannis Alexandrides (11.99 euros at Sephora).

As revealed on her social networks, Jennifer often uses these eye masks from

hydrogel, and we are not surprised, because they are one of the best sellers of the brand with twenty years of medical experience in anti-aging care. Its secret lies in its formulation, with the most powerful anti-aging ingredients such as

colloidal gold, Damascus rose extracts, amino acids, peptides and proteinswhich work to mitigate signs of fatigue, firm the area, illuminate and instantly rejuvenate.

The actress is not very fond of too ornate makeup looks, always betting on the

naturalness and light of his face. That is why we are not surprised that you prepare your skin with products designed to show a skin full of light. If you are interested in following his advice, there are

other eye contour patches what you can try:

Detoxifeye Eye Patches, by Pixi



These decongestant and revitalizing hydrogel-soaked eye patches

refresh and rehydrate the eye area. The

cucumber and gold help soothe, nourish and strengthen, while the

hyaluronic acid and the

caffeine soften and smooth. Hydrogel patches help reduce dark circles while moisturizing the delicate eye area. You can find them at Sephora for 25.99 euros.

Patches for bags and dark circles with Cornflower, from Klorane



Klorane patches for bags and dark circles are very effective for

decongest and relieve the area around the eye, achieving a younger and brighter look. In its composition stands out the

cornflower floral water that calms and softens; and of

arnica that drains and decongests the eye area quickly and effectively. They are patches that smooth and decongest the skin in the eye area, visibly reducing the marks of fatigue related to lack of sleep or due to a hard day, or to provide freshness and rest after continuous exposure to the sun. Additionally, these patches provide

brightness to the look instantly, so they can be used in a timely manner to quickly beautify your face. Available at PromoFarma for 18.78 euros.

FlashPatch PM Eye Gels by Patchology



The advanced technology of the patches accelerates the release of essential ingredients that achieve long-lasting and visible results that go beyond the possibilities of topical creams and traditional serums. contains

retinol, peptides, arnica, squalane and cucumber extract and you should use it at night for five minutes for optimal effects. You can find them at Sephora for 39.99 euros (the container of 30 units).