Genshin Impact would have helped a player quit smoking — Kudasai

A publication in the official community on Reddit of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impactwent viral immediately because it related how a monthly object of the video game began to consume the money destined for the consumption of cigarettes by the user u/hxomaa:

«I know this sounds stupid and pathetic, but I’ve always saved some of the money I make every day to buy a pack of cigarettes. After playing Genshin Impact and becoming obsessed with it, I always spent my saved money on “Moon Blessing” monthly, and this made me forget about cigarettes. Now it’s been 5 months without smoking and I feel very healthy» wrote the publication.

«Good job! Don’t let gacha become your new addiction now, it’s even more expensive!»; «At least gacha addiction will only leave you penniless. It won’t kill you slowly»; «There’s nothing wrong with kicking a bad habit no matter how you do it.»; «Good for you. Even after Genshin Impact dies, he finds another way out, proud of you!», were some of the most outstanding comments.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.3” of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the “Version 2.4” was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive visual experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Reddit

©miHoYo