Gas Bienestar will arrive in Tabasco and Veracruz in 2022: Pemex

Mexico City.- The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, reported that Wellness Gasgas company of the Federal Government, will extend through the states of Tabasco and Veracruzin order to regularize the price of fuel.

Romero Oropeza assured that, as part of the good Wellbeing Gas operation in Mexico City, and under the commitment of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the parastatal will be extended in 2022to other states, starting with Tabasco and Veracruz, in addition to the entities through which they cross pipelines that facilitate the distribution of gas.

However, the director of Pemex endorsed that it will continue with the consolidation of Gas Bienestar in the delegations of Mexico City, at the same time that progress is made with the establishment of the government company in the rest of the country.

“We have on the calendar to conclude the entry of Gas Bienestar in CDMX in the first quarter of next year, cover all the delegations and then cover all the states, especially all those that are influenced by a gas pipeline along its route, this will we are scheduled to start after the first quarter of next year, especially Tabasco and Veracruz and later all the states crossed by the pipeline: Puebla, Hidalgo, Edomex, Guanajuato, Jalisco and surrounding states”, he mentioned in La Mañanera.

In addition, Octavio Romero endorsed the benefit that Gas Bienestar is bringing Mexicans ensuring that the price of fuel has been regularized, in addition to providing security to consumers with the rehabilitation and maintenance of gas cylinders.

“The issue of safety is fundamental, I think it is the most important thing, of course the economic aspect, it is being sold at a price lower than the maximum price of the CRE, the calorific power of Gas Bienestar is higher than that of other gas companies, this is translates into a greater durability of the cylinder, we have many testimonies that before it lasted 20 days and now 30, 35 days, in addition to the fact that it is cheaper, it lasts longer”, added the official.