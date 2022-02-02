Galilea Montijo’s crystal sweater from Donald Duck

Galilea Montijo The 48-year-old again wore an extraordinary look on the Hoy program, it is a Donald Duck crystal sweater with which he was the total sensation of social networks because he looked spectacular, in addition to a blue skirt from very elegant silk.

As for the Galilea Montijo shoes, they were leopard print animal shoes with which everyone was moved because this style has always been incredible for the host of the Hoy program, who is a fashion lover, and also always tries to innovate. .

As for her hairstyle, she wore an updo with which she looked very elegant, in addition to a makeup with which she highlighted the beauty with which she has always been seen on the small screen, something that her fans love at all times, in addition to his charisma with which he engages the morning audience.

For those who have not only known for a couple of years, the Mexican actress has also become a fashion icon, because whether it is a pleated skirt or an evening dress, it always attracts the attention of whoever it is because she is advised by the best styles such as Aldo Rendón his great friend.

“Wow beautiful. Blessings beautiful Gali, send me a virtual hug and greetings to El Paso, Texas. Thanks in advance”, “I’m between a rock and a hard place perence! I just turn on the light”, “Hello Gali, I’m your fans, I love it How do you dress? Give me something you don’t already wear for fis”, write the networks.

Another thing that Galilea Montijo fans have noticed is that she is already much more relaxed after the bad moment she experienced a few weeks ago because of Anabel Hernández’s book, as many have noticed the spark that had gone out a few days ago .

It is worth mentioning that several fan pages in favor of the famous have defended her tooth and nail on social networks, because as many already know, she recently uploaded a video on social networks where she broke down in tears.

