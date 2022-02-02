From the particular look of Kourtney Kardashian to the shopping day of Lucy Hale: celebrities in a click

Olivia Palermo braved the New York snowstorm and went for a walk despite the cold. She wore black leather pants that she combined with her patent leather boots, a white shirt and a gray parka-type jacket. She completed her outfit with sunglasses and a knit hat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Kendall Jenner went for coffee at a well-known place in downtown Los Angeles and was photographed on her way to her truck. She wore a colorful casual look: high-waisted jeans, a yellow shirt and an orange sweater that she wore over her shoulders.

Irina Shayk walked with her daughter through the streets of New York and both set trends with their looks. The girl wore a Burberry jacket, red tights and skirts, sunglasses, and a wool hat; while the model wore a total black outfit of tights, buccaneers and a synthetic leather coat. She also wore sunglasses and a wool hat.

Shopping day. Lucy Hale toured the most exclusive venues in downtown Los Angeles after having a spa day at a renowned beauty center. She wore black leggings, a green top that she combined with the checkered jacket

Demi Moore was photographed outside a private gym in Los Angeles. The actress wore a sporty look for her training class: black leggings, white tracksuit. She also put on her mask, brought a drink and charged her cell phone

Family outing. Kate Hudson and her partner Danny Fujikawa went for a walk through the streets of New York with her daughter Rani. They braved the cold with warm coats, scarves, hats and woolen gloves

Did he get ahead of Halloween? Kourtney Kardashian wore a particular look that did not go unnoticed through the streets of Calabasas, California. She wore a skeleton costume, a typical outfit that could well be worn on October 31, when Halloween is celebrated.

Anitta went out to sign autographs for fans waiting for her outside the NBC studios and did so wearing a transparent protective mask wearing glasses, to protect herself from the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, she wore a total black look that included a leather coat

A different walk. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness walked their dogs through the streets of New York, braving the cold and snowstorm. The actor carried his pet on the leash while his wife decided to carry him in her arms

Natalie Portman toured a shopping mall in Los Angeles. To do this, she wore a jean, a white diver, a fuchsia scarf and a face mask (Photos: The Grosby Group)

