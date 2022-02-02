from Blanca Romero and Lucía Rivera to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Inside of the star system we have unique couples where mothers and daughters are like a drop of water. In addition to his physical resemblances, there are daughters who have not hesitated to follow the profession that catapulted their mother to fame. Today we compare some mothers and daughters in the same age (environment at age 20).

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow at age 24

Maude Apatow’s career is booming thanks to her role as Lexi in Euphoria. She is the daughter of the filmmaker Judd Apatow and the actress Leslie Mann, she is only 24 years old and she proves to be a promise of the cinematographic world. At that same age, her mother was successful with Birdland -an American medical drama series that aired on ABC-.



At 24, Maude plays Lexi in the HBO series Euphoria (Photo: Instagram @maudeapatow)

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber at age 20

Cindy Crawford is an icon in the world of fashion. She was the top model par excellence in the era of the 80s and 90s, in 1986 she starred in her first cover for US Vogue. She was 20 years old at the time, the same age her daughter Kaia Gerber is now. She is an essential on the catwalks, starring in countless campaigns and being the favorite for the covers of fashion magazines.



Cindy Crawford on her first Vogue cover in August 1986 at age 20. Kaia Gerber on a cover for Elle from the end of 2021 at the same age (Photos: Instagram @kaiagerber)

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at 23

The world of fashion and entertainment is aware of the similarity between Reese Witherspoon and her eldest daughter Ava Phillippe. Both are like two peas in a pod and we see this if we compare an image of Ava from just a week ago with one of Reese during the movie Cruel Intentions in 1999.



Reese Witherspoon in an image from the movie Cruel Intentions in 1999 when she was 23 years old. Ava Phillippe with 22 years (Photos: Instagram @avaphillippe)

Blanca Romero and Lucía Rivera at 20 years old

Blanca Romero’s career began in the mid-90s. A regular on catwalks around the world, her daughter Lucía Rivera follows in her footsteps in the world of fashion. This week the model and actress has shown us an image of her on the catwalk in 1996, when she was only 20 years old.



Lucía Rivera in an Instagram image in 2019 when she was 20 years old (Photo: Instagram @luciariveraromero)

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss at 17

Kate Moss’s career took off in the early 1990s with a campaign signed by Calvin Klein. photographed by Herb RittsKate was only 17 years old and did not hesitate to pose in topless next to the actor Mark Wahlberg. Those images were enough to launch his image to stardom. At the same age as her mother, Lila Grace Moss starred in her first campaign for Marc Jacobs. A year later, she took to the catwalks to become the leading model of the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2021 show.



Kate Moss in the Calvin Klein campaign in 1992. Lila Grace Moss posing for the Marc Jacobs campaign in 2019

Photos | Instagram @blancaromeroe, @luciariveraromero, @avaphillippe, @kaiagerber, @maudeapatow