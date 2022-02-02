Filippo Scotti: who is the acting discovery of It Was the Hand of God

Two miniature figures, one of Queen Elizabeth II and one of Pope Francis, appeared as the unexpected main characters of what was his first work filmed in a pandemic. Part of a playful and subtly acid bet, the Italian Paolo Sorrentino brought together the monarch of Great Britain and the leader of the Catholic Church in Voyage au bout de la nuit (Journey to the end of the night), one of the best short films of homemadethe collection of short films from Netflix and Fable that arrived on the platform in June 2020.

By then the director already knew who would be the next protagonist of flesh and blood that he would direct. originally titled This is the hand of God (It Was God’s Hand), his new film had propelled him on an extensive search to find the right actor to play Fabietto, the insecure teenager who is surrounded by an extended and noisy family in Naples in the 1980s.

Photo: Gianni Fiorito.

A project that he had first arrived at after finally deciding that he would materialize the idea of ​​making a film built from autobiographical elements, after resisting the possibility due to the pain involved in re-examining his personal history, marked by the tragedy that the death implied. death of his parents at an early age.

Toni Servillo, Sorrentino’s partner in films like the great beauty (2013) and Parrot (2018), he would play the father of the protagonist and patriarch of the Schisa clan. After an extensive casting process, he chose who he thought best represented him in his youth. “He reminded me of myself at that age: he was shy and did not feel comfortable with the rest of the world,” the director has defined about Filippo Scotti, his candidate to embody a fictional version of himself.

Born in December 1999 in Gravedona, northern Italy, the young man had experience in theater and in the Netflix fantasy series black moon (2020). He had already had a first contact with the cinema of his compatriot when in the company of his parents he saw in the cinema the great beauty. He was 13 years old and was amazed.

What came during the process of It was the hand of God was to break through without having very clear notions regarding the size of the character and the real characteristics of the tape. He did not know that the role would be present throughout the entire story – he imagined that it would be limited to only a fragment – ​​and he was not aware of the person who inspired the film.

Photo: Gianni Fiorito.

That someone, he would find out later, was Sorrentino, whom he met personally only in the third stage of casting. In that meeting he asked her to perform a scene but without providing any text, something key to knowing both the lines of dialogue and the emphasis of the performance. Scotti was supposed to play the moment the character learns of his parents’ tragic accident, and he seems to have gotten away with it. The director chose him and then had months to deepen the character’s assembly, due to the delay in filming caused by the pandemic.

Neapolitan since the age of six, he doesn’t drink coffee and isn’t a big football fan. He did not know in detail the history of Diego Maradona’s goal against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, nor the glorious passage of the Argentine through the city between 1984 and 1992, crucial inspiration for the Italian filmmaker in the most personal feature film of his career.

Around all that he tanned while waiting to start filming, in August 2020. While waiting for that moment, he also had the opportunity to immerse himself in his role thanks to his parents going on vacation and leaving him alone in the care of the house for a few weeks, bringing him closer to the reality of Fabietto. The actor also took advantage of listening to the bands that Sorrentino loved in his youth –Talking Heads, U2 and The Cure–, adding another layer before arriving on set.

Vulnerable, passionate, introverted, his display on screen has conquered those who have seen It was the hand of God. It is the emotional compass of the film and that holds even if the filmmaker fills the screen with more histrionic and peculiar characters. The Venice Film Festival jury recognized his work in September, awarding him the Marcello Mastroianni award, which honors emerging actors and has previously been won by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna and Jennifer Lawrence.

Photo: Gianni Fiorito.

Since then he has met stars like Leonardo Di Caprio and comparisons have also appeared. “I am a different person and I am not as good as Timothée Chalamet”, said the interpreter before the references with the actor of dunes Y call me by your name.

Although he is very young, he has the stuff of a big star and an amazing clarity about his craft. “An interesting thing is that everyone has a method. There is no correct method to work: one actor will use one method to act and another has another of a different kind.