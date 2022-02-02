Featured! María Becerra thanked her fans after receiving three important nominations

ARGENTINA – Mary Calf She is one of the most outstanding artists today. So far in her short career, she hails from Quilmes He has managed to gain a large fan base. And it is that her songs are loaded with feelings that manage to impact every fan. A detail that makes it truly special.

In addition to being the most listened to Argentine singer worldwide, the 21-year-old is one of the artists with the greatest impact on social networks. Her audience is one of her most faithful and that helps her a lot to position her songs in the first places. A few days ago, she received several nominations, in recognition of her hard work and dedication.

Through the stories of his Instagram profile, Mary Calf announced that she was nominated for Lo Nuestro Award. According to the information shared by the artist herself, she stood out in three different categories such as ‘Female Revelation Artist’, ‘Female Artist of the Year – Urban’ and ‘Song of the Year – Pop-Urban’ with the theme “What else then” beside J Balvin.

In this sense, the interpreter of “My weakness” spoke to thank the support of her fans and also invited them to vote. It should be noted that the public will have time to choose their favorites until next February 7, taking into account that the important ceremony will take place on the 25th of the same month and will be broadcast by the signal of Univision.

In the last days, Mary Calf was appearing in Mar del Plata. The public was delighted with each of the artist’s songs and were also able to learn about some of her new material, as part of the launch of ‘La nena de Argentina’. There were several events marked by the emotion of those present to see her favorite in action.