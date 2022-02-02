FC Barcelona presents Adama Traoré in society

Arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Adama Traore reinforces a FC Barcelona whose great objective is to reach the Champions League positions at the end of the season. The 26-year-old Spanish winger returns to what was his training house to help her at a critical moment.

First it has been announced that the player will wear the number 11 number that was free. So that he will have this number that Neymar wore at the time or also Ousmane Dembélé until he took the 7 a few months ago. Then it was the turn of the photographs in the box of honor and the first words.

Our new number 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2GloH67cS2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 2, 2022

Joan Laporta has taken the initiative to welcome the player: “It’s a very special day, very nice. Welcome Adama. You trained here, you were born here, Barça trained you, then you made a career abroad and you come back here so that Barça can enjoy your talent. Let a player from La Masia come At a time when we want to resurface, I want to thank you for taking into account the situation of the club and making an effort, and it is appreciated. And when we can, we will always take it into account. I want to emphasize that a beautiful story continues today which is Adama’s with FC Barcelona”.

Then it was the footballer’s turn: “Thank the president, my family, those who have accompanied me in these 7 years away. I will do everything possible to make the Catalans happy with me. And hope that from Sunday I can show my talent on the pitch”.

Press conference

After a video with the footballer’s best plays from La Masía, it’s time for questions. The attacker has responded to several of them along with Joan Laporta and Jordi Cruyff who were present at the footballer’s debut.

Adama on his change: “Physically, I have more experience, playing in another league, different with more transitions, more physical, and I’ve learned a lot. I’m happy to work again with Laporta, with Xavi and for Barça to triumph”.

Adama on his expectations: “I have always followed him but I think that as the president has said, we are growing and my job is to help, learn as much as possible and what I have said, try to meet the objectives set.”

Adama on Xavi Hernandez: “What he has asked of the wingers that are there, to show my talent, one on one, overflow, unbalance, try to score goals, and several other things that he asks of us. The most important thing, to be competitive regardless of the rival, to win and go with everything “.

Joan Laporta on Dembele: “The coach decides it, of course. And I specify that we have a purchase option for Adama and we hope to do it. Going back to Dembélé, the coach will decide, it is the coach’s decision. Yes, I think he works for this season but for the next one as well and a player who will surely not be, because there must be another club, it is more difficult for him to play, because we are rebuilding a team. And he has not wanted to renew and in this sense it is a problem that I hope is resolved in our interests and that he don’t get hurt either.”

Jordi Cruyff, on Dembélé: “These are things that happen and he is considered just another player and the coach has to make the decision, taking into account today and tomorrow.”

Joan Laporta again on Dembélé: “We want players with the attitude of Adama. Players who do not want to renew with Barça, he will know. This has its circumstances. They are not the most appropriate and we hope they understand it.”

Adama Traoré on his future: “My commitment is on the pitch, to work, to improve day by day. I’ve said that improving every day is my goal. To help the team 100 percent when the coach decides.”

Laporta assessing the Barça market: “We are satisfied, very satisfied with how we have worked. I want to refer to Mateu Alemany, who is in Mallorca for a few days due to a family issue. Very happy with the work, with the instruments we have with the current circumstances and the salary margin. We will continue working to give Xavi options to have an even more competitive team at the end of the season”.

Jordi Cruyff on the dismissal in the UEL: “It’s a tough situation for the coach and everyone. It’s important to say it inside first and tell the affected player, out of respect we won’t tell the club until this. We don’t like it and it hurts the player and the coach, but that’s football” .

Joan Laporta on the offer to Dembélé: “Since December 20 there is no longer a proposal. They would have to sit down to negotiate again if they wanted but it doesn’t seem like it. It was a very good offer, also said by the player. He told us that he was grateful. They have tried to negotiate another proposal but his aspirations, with his other offers, were unattainable. We looked for a solution for these 6 months, that he played in another club but he did not want to. And they were good and interesting offers for the club. Respecting his rights, we will seek our interests and decide the coach, who knows what Barça is. A similar case happened to us with Ilaix and a solution was found but with Dembélé there was no way”.

Adama on Xavi: “He is a legend at Barça. Since I was little when I debuted I talked to him about life, that he had been in our position, in the quarry and told us what we had to do. Like Puyol and the captains, they gave us advice and nice memories, with Iniesta, Busquets, Alba, they advise us from the quarry the path to take to be here for many years like them. And Piqué, it’s his birthday”.

Adama on his debut: “Always being at the Camp Nou is special, and even more so after my return to what has always been my home”.

Joan Laporta on Dembélé again: “Situations have accompanied Dembélé that have not been the best, it was difficult for him to adapt due to the many injuries he had, a lot of money was invested and we had hoped to see him for many years and we have all been disappointed. We have understood his injuries, his disappointments for feeling that perhaps he has not felt well treated. We have understood his arguments and from the club we wanted to cross and line, that he renew to demonstrate his talent. There is some disappointment. I have treated him the best I have could, the coach the same. He has a great level and we have not been able to enjoy, or very little, his talent. And other players, on the other hand, is different. We will assess all the options and I hope to be able to execute the best one for the interests of Barça” .

Adama assesses his departure in 2015: “Barcelona has always been my home. They are decisions and sometimes you have to take another path to reach the first team and the important thing is that I am back, happy and excited”.

Joan Laporta on the purchase option of Adama: “It’s a free option, not mandatory, for both parties. There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I want this option to be exercised.”

Jordi Cruyff on the left side: “When you make a work plan, it is a winter market, different from the summer market. It is difficult to find a starting defender, who adjusts to the financial situation. We have done an important part, with the attackers and we have reinforced a plot. There is still work to do to build the team and the squad that we want and we have been working for the next market for a long time. The coach now has more weapons, and different ones and we have improved and I hope we have more attacking force and play games beyond 60 or 70 minutes …”

Adama on playing wing-back: “I have never played as a winger. I have played as a winger and in different positions, as a striker, at both ends. There are several positions and the coach tells me that he wants me as a winger”.

Laporta on his words saying that Dembélé was better than Mbappé: “I don’t regret it, I keep thinking about it and that’s why we made him a very good offer. Just because he’s a better player doesn’t mean that one or the other performs better. Dembélé, because of his talent, is one of the best in the world”.