Far Cry 6: Accompany a Rambo fan in this free crossover

Rambo but from Squire. Ubisoft has announced a new crossover that will have a lot to do with the war hero of the eighties, although his physical appearance does not resemble that of Sylvester Stallone. He does share his clothes, as All the Blood, the next free mission, pays tribute to the first three films and is now available to all players.

The French company has revealed that it has signed an agreement with Studiocanal, the company that has the rights to the saga. The funny thing is that the character is not present in this story arc, since the players are going to meet a rambo superfan who cosplays while facing Yara’s evil army. It’s “a bloody revenge straight out of an ’80s-style action movie,” mixing stealth, action, and references to these classic feature films.

Bow of Vengeance, a lethal weapon

As usual, completing the quest means receive rewards. Those who beat the story will unlock the Bow of Vengeance, a deadly and explosive weapon capable of taking helicopters and armored units straight to the junkyard. After unlocking it, it is possible to use it permanently in the base game.

On the other hand, Ubisoft has made available to users the RamboBundle, that gives access to equipment inspired by the Rambo saga. Dani Rojas will be able to dress up with several of the legendary accessories, including additional weapons, vehicles and other accessories.

Far Cry 6 went on sale on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The title has been expanded through two expansions, which are included in the season pass. Vaas: Madness and Pagan: Control They are two independent roguelike experiences in which we dive into the minds of the villains of Far Cry. And the next one will be the game dedicated to Joseph Seed, the main enemy of the fifth installment.

Source | Ubisoft