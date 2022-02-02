Famous men and women who have had bisexual partners

Because love is diverse, here we tell you about famous men and women who have or have had bisexual partners.

Both among the famous of Hollywood and among the famous of the Latin show business it is possible to find celebrities who have had bisexual partners. Do you know who it is?

Brad Pitt

For more than 6 years, the actor Brad Pitt had a relationship with actress, director and film producer Angelina Jolie. The couple also had 6 children together. However, Brad and Angelina broke up in 2012. But by then it was already publicly known that Jolie is bisexual. Angelina also had a relationship with Japanese actress Jenny Shimizunext to who starred in the film fox fire in 1996.

Brian AustinGreen

Megan fox She is undoubtedly one of the best-known bisexual actresses and has had celebrities as a partner. One of them is the actor Brian AustinGreen. the protagonist of transformers and the actor of the series Beverly Hills 90210 were married for more than 10 years until they divorced in 2021.

Machine Gun Kelly

Currently, the most famous of the couples made up of famous heterosexuals in love with bisexuals is that of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. After her divorce from Brian Austin Green, the actress coincided with the musician during the filming of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In January 2022, the rapper proposed to Fox right under the tree where he started their relationship. Of course, Megan said that she did. The wedding of this couple will be one of the most anticipated of the year.

Mariana Garza

In Latin America we have also had famous bisexual couples. One of them is the one that formed the actor Paul Perroni with the singer Mariana Garza. The couple even had a daughter together. However, Pablo and Mariana announced their divorce in 2019. In a press conference, Perroni revealed that he is bisexual. For his part, Garza said that always knew about the actor's sexual orientation and added that the separation had nothing to do with it.

Johnny Depp, another of the celebrities who have had bisexual couples

Another celebrity who had a relationship with a famous bisexual is Johnny Depp. In 2011, the actor and actress Amber Heard They started to get out. They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. However, the marriage did not work out. Previously, in 2010 the actress revealed that she is bisexual. Although she had not previously touched on the subject in the media, she clarified that she had never really lived in the closet.

Lorraine Garza

Between 2021 and 2022 Ferdinand Vega He was one of the famous bisexual actors who was paired with another celebrity. The Argentine actor had a relationship with Lorraine Garza, who always knew about his sexual orientation and respected it. However, the couple separated for reasons that, according to the actor, were not so clear.

What did you think of the stories of these famous bisexuals and their partners?

With information from TVNotes Y 24 hours