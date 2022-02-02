Face ID and Touch ID, which is more secure for the iPhone?

In that same event they wanted to compare it with the fingerprint detector, stating for this that Touch ID fails 1 in 50,000 times . It is still a highly effective system with this figure, although the difference with respect to unlocking by face recognition is evident.

At that presentation event, the Californian company itself stated that Face ID only fails 1 out of 1 million times. All this based on their own tests that, although we understand that they would be strict, no further details have been revealed.

September 2017; The presentation of the iPhone X not only meant the biggest design change in the history of this range of smartphones, but also served to accommodate a new biometric system: Face ID.

Therefore, at the level of efficiency and security, it is clear that it is less likely to encounter recognition failures with Face ID, in the same way that it is more difficult to circumvent. In fact, numerous subsequent tests were carried out with very well-achieved 3D masks and even with these, recognition success was not achieved. Now, it is not new to say that two twin brothers or that they share many traits can confuse this system.

In terms of comfort, things change

If we talk about personal preferences, everyone has their own opinion. And it is that experience is a degree and everyone uses the iPhone or iPad in a different way. Broadly speaking, what has been blamed the most on Face ID is that don’t work horizontally on the iPhone (on the iPad Pro if it works). In the same way, we can also find complications for recognize a face with a mask or polarized glassesalthough for this first there will be a solution soon, alternative even to unlocking with Apple Watch.

The angle to stand It is also usually a Face ID problem, sometimes being uncomfortable if you have the iPhone on a table. Apple’s fingerprint recognition system does not succumb to these situations and works perfectly to unlock the device, although it also has its own. And it is that if they take gloves or do you have the wet or dirty finger there will be no way to unlock it.

Therefore, in the end each method has its own. It seems that Apple is still determined to make Face ID its standard, at least as far as smartphones are concerned, since in the field of tablets Touch ID is still maintained even in models that have already abandoned the Home button. It remains to be seen if both systems manage to coexist in the future and to what extent users end up liking it.