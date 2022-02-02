Exercise: EASY and QUICK arm routine to eliminate flaccidity in ONE WEEK

Form easy Y fast from tone the arms and eliminate flaccidity it is through exercisebut not just anyone, but I know certain movements that make the muscles of this part of the body work, harden and remove fat. If you are interested in disappearing the flaccidity of your arms, do this routine in you House for you to get it on one week.

Definitely once you do these exercises your arms They will look different toned and marked. Remember that to notice changes in your Body It is essential that you be consistent with the physical activity and eat balanced. With all this, you will achieve eliminate sagging and you will have the figure you always wanted. Do this routine, it won’t take you long and it will give you great satisfaction!

How to exercise your arms at home?

to make these arm exercises can you help dumbbells; if you don’t have one, a couple of one liter bottles of water will be enough to get you going.

plank with weights

to do this arm exercise, do a plank, remember to support your weight on the balls of your feet and arms; now, hold a five-pound dumbbell and bring your hand up to chest height. Switch arms and do the same movement. With 3 sets of 25 repetitions, you will eliminate flaccidity in a week.

dumbbell biceps

Don’t worry if you don’t have dumbbells, you can use 1 or 2 liter water bottles: sit with your back straight, pull your body slightly forward and rest your arm on your leg; With the dumbbell in your hands, bend your elbow forward and backward. Do 3 sets of 10 reps for each arm. Little by little you will notice how tone your skin.

Triceps behind the neck with dumbbell

Standing, with your back straight, your abdomen contracted and your arm bent, hold a weight and bring it behind your head; Immediately afterwards, extend your elbow and bring it up. It is very important that you stay focused on this exercise to avoid any accident; Perform 4 sets of 15 reps for each arm.

do this routine and in a week you will notice that your arms they look more toned, slim and without flaccidity. try these 3 exercises and tell us your results.