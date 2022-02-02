Exatlón México: They reveal the first problems of the red team in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico with its new edition called all-star yesterday it started and the Blues were the ones who took the Circuit for the Fortress, something that undoubtedly did not go down well with the opposing team. In said circuit, Aguileón inadvertently revealed the first problems of the Red team.

Before losing the Circuit for the Fortress, Aristeo Cázares asked if someone from there did not get along with another Red member, since always and according to Aguileón, the team that goes to camp first is the one with the most internal problems.

The Reds they lost and had to go to the Camp, where in addition to sleeping in some very uncomfortable beds, in order to enter the cabin the production left them with a series of obstacles, where they had to put together a kind of structure with some snorkels on, since previously , the pieces were inside a pool.

Why do they say that the Red team has or could have problems?

The reason why it is said that the team Red has or could have problems is that its members are very explosive, have a strong character and are also the most competitive and ambitious.

As it came out in the preview of today’s chapter of the Exatlón All Star, Mati Álvarez is one of the legendary athletes who has toured the program, being the most successful; That is why the Terminator is clear that her goal is to win at all costs.

On the other hand, Zudikey also revealed that his ambition is to win at all costs, since the prize for this season’s champion will be an amount of 2 million pesos, an amount that can end the harmony of the teams, both Red and Blue.

Would the prize cause the athletes on each team to cheat?

If we start to analyze, such a prize could make us think that the athletes of each team can cheat, why? the answer is simple; this time there will not be two winners, there will only be one absolute champion for the Exathlon All Star.

So, even if only one athlete is expected to win, the final could be rigged, since two of the athletes could agree to reach the Grand Final and share the prize of 2 million pesos with one million each. one.

Although it sounds crazy, such a hypothesis could be true, since within the program there are family ties such as Pato and Zudikey who are husbands, the Cázares brothers, David and Koke, or Javi and Heliud.

That will be seen as the days go by and also to see who are eliminated from the Exathlon All Star, since Antonio Rosique also commented that there will be a new format to fire the athletes who go to the Elimination Duel.

AC