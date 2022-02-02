Exatlón México: They reveal the first problems of the red team in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico with its new edition called all-star yesterday it started and the Blues were the ones who took the Circuit for the Fortress, something that undoubtedly did not go down well with the opposing team. In said circuit, Aguileón inadvertently revealed the first problems of the Red team.

Before losing the Circuit for the Fortress, Aristeo Cázares asked if someone from there did not get along with another Red member, since always and according to Aguileón, the team that goes to camp first is the one with the most internal problems.

