everything you need to know about the Star+ documentary series

‘Pam & Tommy’ has been one of the documentary miniseries most anticipated, because this will tell one of the biggest scandals of the 90s and the first fact that became viral on the internet, because the plot will be about the filtration of intimate video by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The series has raised great expectations, since it is directed by Craig Gillespie, who has experience in the world of biopics and has participated in projects such as ‘Yo, Tonaya’ and ‘Cruella’, starring Emma Stone; In addition, they seek to give a more human touch to this event, since at the time it was seen from the sensationalism

In addition, it has also given something to talk about the great change that the protagonists of the series hadSebastian Stan and Lily Jamessince the latter looks completely different, very much like the nineties celebrity.

For his part, the actor, He commented that he took drumming classes for 3 months to be able to perform better as a musician and like Lily, he analyzed and studied his interviews.

The story behind ‘Pam & Tommy’

Pamela Anderson, actress and Hollywood star, and Tommy Lee, drummer of the band Mötley Crüe, were partner during the nineties. They met at a nightclub in Los Angeles, later got married on the beach and lived their romance to the fullest.

It was so, on a trip, while taking a few days off on a yacht, they recorded a intimate video; however, when they returned home, they hid the tape in a safe.

Some time later, the couple decided to remodel their house; however, the musician was not kind to his workers, so the electrician Rand Gauthier theft the safe, tired of the abuse and looking to collect the money he owed him.

Upon opening it, he realized that it contained the video and decided spread it uploading it to the internet and distributing copies of the tape as revenge, in this way the fact went viral and caused a scandal.

The series will tell a different story

The series will pick up this event; however, he will seek to take a new look at the entire scandal, since although this only reinforced the image of a rebellious rocker for Tommy; Pamela was heavily criticized for the dissemination of this video.

Even in the book ‘Tommyland’, the ‘Baywatch’ actress commented that she could not deal with the criticism and judgments they made about her, since the men followed her and asked her about her sex life.

In this way, the series will have a more human angle, since the director assures that the couple was the real one. victim of the situation, since the video was private and was on his property: “they became a joke and were vilified by the press,” he said.

In addition, he commented “it is shocking to see what happened to Pamela Anderson in the current context, after the MeToo movement, and to realize how was mistreated in a way that was totally acceptable back then.”

How to watch ‘Pam & Tommy’?

You will be able to see the story of the first viral video in history starting this Wednesday, since it premiered on Hulu and arrives in Mexico through Star+.

This series will feature 8 chapters in total where all the details of the story will be explored; however, 3 chapters have already been released and the following will be available one by one each week.