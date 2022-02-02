Everything planned! Paris Hilton is eager to be a mother

U.S. – Paris Hilton talks about her great desire to be a mother at the premiere of her documentary “Paris in Love”. In the program that will be broadcast on channel E! The businesswoman shows what it was like to plan a wedding of such a level and how her mother helped her a lot. Also, Paris’s husband, Carter Rheumwas also very present in the planning.

It is that the first influencer was in charge of making a decent party in her style, it lasted three days and was attended by many celebrities. Furthermore, she realized her love for fashion by wearing various wedding dresses throughout the different parties. It is certainly the type of wedding that can easily be compared to a festival, especially due to its long duration.

During the previews of said documentary, it can be seen how Paris Hilton He waits for his life together with Carter to begin. Everything indicates that the first step they will take as spouses is to have children together, something that the businesswoman seems to be anxiously waiting for. From what she had let on on her cooking show on Netflixher idea is to have babies with the help of a surrogate.

It even seems that she already knows that she wants to have twins, which can be done through insemination. The businesswoman did not clarify why she does not plan to become pregnant naturally. Regardless, the desire to be able to raise her children alongside her husband is more alive than ever and she can’t wait to welcome them.

For the moment, Paris Hilton He is in charge of showing all his followers how the wedding planning process was. Where Carter Rheum showed that he looks quite like the Hilton heiress as he was very involved with the preparations and made it clear what he wanted.