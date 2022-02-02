Every Nicholas Sparks Film Adaptation, Ranked

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s common for people to watch their favorite romantic movies to celebrate, or to avoid the holiday altogether and buy the discounted sweets instead. There is no need to judge anyone. Nicholas Sparks can be considered the king of romance novels because of his many books that have been adapted into movies.

Not all of Sparks’ film adaptations are as memorable and popular as Noa’s diary. Some of their titles are considered grossly underrated, while others simply haven’t hit the spot on the big screen for reasons like overblown clichés and underwhelming performances.

11 The Choice Is Awful Even For A Sparks Movie

The chose is one of the most recent film adaptations of Sparks, released in 2016. The film is based on his 2007 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The film stars Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer in the lead roles of Travis Shaw and Gabby Holland, respectively.

Travis works as a veterinarian in Wilmington, North Carolina, and falls in love at first sight with his neighbor, Gabby. The film is widely regarded as Nicholas Sparks’ worst film for its over-the-top clichés and love quadrangle, which is saying a lot for a film based on a Sparks novel.

10 The Best Of Me Features The Married Ex-Girlfriend Cliché

The best of me is a 2014 film based on Sparks’ 2011 novel of the same title. The film stars James Marsden, who also appears in the Sparks film. Noa’s diary, as an oil rig worker named Dawson Cole. When one of the father figures in his life dies, Dawson travels to his house and runs into his old high school sweetheart, Amanda, played by Michelle Monaghan. As in any other Sparks story, there has to be a conflict. Amanda is married, but she is in love with Dawson. Oh the drama.

9 Nights in Rodanthe is Diane Lane and Richard Gere’s third film together.

This Sparks movie features an elderly couple, at least compared to the ages of his other characters. Nights in Rodanthe is a 2008 film based on Sparks’ 2002 novel of the same title. The film stars Richard Gere opposite Diane Lane in their third film together, after The Cotton Club Y Unfaithful. Lane’s character, Adrienne, meets Gere’s character, Dr. Paul, at a beachside bed and breakfast, discovering his post-traumatic stress from an operation gone wrong. Warning: this one doesn’t have a happy ending like most Sparks movies.

8 Kevin Costner Isn’t A Baseball Player In Message in a Bottle

message in a Bottle is one of the first film adaptations by Nicholas Sparks, which was released in 1999. The film is based on his novel of the same name, published the year before the film was released. Robin Wright plays a reporter from the Chicago Tribune who, during a trip to Cape Cod, finds a message in a bottle on the beach. She has to solve the mystery and writes about him for his job. Paul Newman and Kevin Costner also make appearances, but Costner drops out of the role of the baseball player for this film.

7 Channing Tatum plays a soldier in Dear John

darling’s movie John premiered in 2010 and is based on the 2006 Sparks novel. John makes history by being the best opening of a film based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks. It even snatched the top spot during its opening weekend from Avatarwhich kept him for seven weeks.

The film stars Channing Tatum as a soldier named John Tyree, who meets Amanda Seyfried’s character, Savannah Lynn Curtis, before receiving orders to deploy. Despite its successful box office release, “Dear John ” receives mixed reviews for its over-the-top plotlines.

6 Zac Efron Discovers His Good Luck Charm In The Lucky One

Nicholas Sparks presents another military story in his 2008 novel, The Lucky One. The film adaptation of The Lucky One premiered in 2016 and stars Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling. Efron plays Logan Thibault, a US Marine who discovers a photograph of an unknown woman during his deployment to Iraq. When Logan returns home after the photograph becomes his good luck charm, he sets out on a search for the woman, and they later fall in love with her. Even if The Lucky One gets negative reviews, not a terrible movie Sparks.

5. Safe Haven features incredible plot points

Safe Haven is a 2013 film based on the 2010 Sparks novel of the same name. The film stars Julianne Hough as Erin, a girl who leaves town for her abusive, alcoholic husband. However, she is wanted for first-degree murder, even though she did not actually commit the crime. Erin meets Josh Duhamel’s character Alex at the general store and learns that she is a widow with two young children. Obviously, the couple falls in love, but not without conflict. The film receives negative reviews for the absolutely crazy plot points that are not believable at all.

4 The Last Song Kickstarted Miley And Liam’s Relationship

It’s the movie that ignited Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s tumultuous relationship. The last song is a 2010 film based on the novel by Sparks, which was published the year before. The film follows the life of Cyrus’ character, Veronica “Ronnie” Miller, a teenager who doesn’t like to follow the rules. Ronnie is in the process of mending the relationship between her and her estranged father on Tybee Island, GA. Ronnie meets Will Blakelee during her stay, and the two fall in love with each other. Although, not without someone dying.

3 The Longest Ride Features Clint Eastwood’s Likeable Son

The Longest Ride It is the one that made Clint Eastwood’s likeable son, Scott, known to many viewers. The film was released in 2015 and is based on Sparks’ 2013 novel of the same title. Eastwood plays a professional bull rider named Luke Collins in North Carolina.

Luke and Britt Robertson’s character Sophia Danko go on their first date and later rescue an old man named Ira Levinson, played by Alan Alda, from a car accident in the woods. At the hospital, Ira recalls his affair with his late wife, Ruth, during the wartime 1940s. longest trip was the first film to earn an A CinemaScore since Noa’s diary.

2 A Walk To Remember Is One Of Nicholas Sparks’ Most Devastating Movies

A walk to Remember is one of the most tearful film adaptations of Nicholas Sparks. The heartbreaking film was released in 2002 and is based on Sparks’ 1999 novel of the same name. The film stars Shane West as a high school student named Landon Carter, who is also a bit of a thug. Landon meets Mandy Moore’s character, Jamie Sullivan, and the unlikely couple falls in love. The production team changed the time period from the ’50s to the ’90s, and the film would earn four times its budget at the box office.

1 El Diario de Noa is the most recognized film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks

It is almost a crime to think that Noa’s diary It’s not Nicholas Sparks’ best film adaptation. The 2004 film is based on Sparks’ first published novel, published in 1996. El Diario de Not stars Rachel McAdams as Allison “Allie” Hamilton, who is having a summer romance with Ryan Gosling’s character Noah “Duke” Calhoun.

Years later, Allie is about to get married and notices Noah in the newspaper after not hearing from him for years. This is because her mother had been hiding her numerous letters from him. The harrowing scenes that follow Allie’s discovery make Noa’s diary go down in history as one of the most successful romantic dramas of all time.