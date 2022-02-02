Eva Longoria documents the iconic fight between Julio César Chávez and Óscar de la Hoya

On June 7, 1996, the home of Eva Longoria experienced a generational schism. Like the rest of the Latino community living in the US, his family had a broken heart between the two boxers who were going to face each other that night at the Caesar’s Palace from Las Vegas: Julio Cesar Chavez Mexican by birth, and Oscar de la hoyafirst-generation American.

That event transcended its sports entity to rise to a cultural manifestation of the identity problems of the children of immigrants in the country of stars and stripes.

“Sports are political and not only represent a microcosm, but society in its entirety. In this regard, boxing has not deprived itself of using race and ethnicity to create a theatrical show and in that fight it was as if we were told that there were two ways of being Mexican,” the sports teacher and center society Pitzer College Of California Rudy Mondragon.

"I wasn't interested in picking up the punches and hooks part, but exploring a dilemma we still grapple with as a community, what does it mean to be Mexican enough in the United States?" Eva Longoria Bastón, director of 'The Civil War'.

Last year marked a quarter of a century of this feat that opened a gap among Latino boxing fans and revealed a latent controversy. “I wasn’t interested in picking up the punches and hooks part, but exploring a dilemma we still grapple with as a community, what it means to be Mexican enough in America,” Longoria specifies.

The polysemic nature of that fight has been chosen by the actress of Desperate women for her feature-length directorial debut. The documentary is titled The civil War and it has just been released in the sundance festival.

Eva Longoria Bastón and Julio César Chávez in ‘The Civil War’ | Photo: Ilse Fernandez, courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

The suffering of Mexico made a boxer

That historic day, Julio Chavez was 33 years old and the halo of legend, with a record of 87 consecutive victories, still undefeated today. For the native of Ciudad Obregón, boxing was like bullfighting. He exercised it with pain and stoicism. It was the example of a technique that goes through conceding 10 blows and responding with two forceful ones.

“It can be seen as a metaphor for the life of Mexicans in the US, full of anguish and difficulty, because it is not easy to succeed in this country,” the sports commentator reasons. Rum Borges.

Chavez thus represented the suffering and marginalized Latino community in his host country. Immigrants identified with him. He was respected by popes of Rome, presidents, drug lords and ordinary people alike, including the father of Óscar de la Hoya.

Eva Longoria Bastón talking to Julio César Chávez in ‘La Guerra Civill’. | Photo: Ilse Fernandez, courtesy of the Sundance Institute.



both here and there

De la Hoya was then 23 years old and experienced boxing as an art form. He was nicknamed the Golden Boy of East Los Angeles. He had grown up in a Mexican home. In fact, his mother didn’t speak English. When he started school, he experienced a change due to the assimilation process of American culture.

Thus, when he won the gold medal in lightweight at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, he raised both the Mexican and the US flags. The children of Latino immigrants of his same generation felt questioned, because he embodied the duality of identities that coexisted within it.

“It is literally what most immigrants do in this country: aspire to be part of society and at the same time productively add to our community, which for him meant being very proud to be Mexican while representing the country. that gave him the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games”, explains the sports journalist claudia trejos.

That 19-year-old teenager raised a flag for patriotic pride and the other for his mother, not knowing that this was a political act.

Eva Longoria Bastón and Oscar De La Hoya in ‘La Guerra Civil’, part of the official selection of the Premieres section at the Sundance Festival 2022. | Photo: Ilse Fernandez, courtesy of the Sundance Institute.

minimum maximum glory

When he decided to confront the iconic Julio Chávez, a large part of the Latino population considered him audacious and disrespectful. As the day of his confrontation, publicized as ultimate gloryHispanic followers began to question him and say that he was not Mexican. He began to be called pocho, which is the term used in Latin jargon to refer to someone who does not speak Spanish well.

“De la Hoya played golf and for many boxing fans, the green it was where they worked, not where they had a good time. What he did not understand was that he was never going to be Mexican enough for his father’s generation,” Borges argues.

car day, Bruce Willis was among the fans in the stands cheering Chavez, and Mike Tyson He visited him in the locker room.

Image from ‘The Civil War’ courtesy of the Sundance Institute.



Óscar entered the sports hall to the rhythm of a theme from the Sinatra of the rancheras, Chente, dressed in a bathrobe that was half American flag, half flag of his parents’ country, with a hood studded with stars. Chávez, on the other hand, entered the ring lulled by the traditional song Mexico Beautiful and beloved.

The veteran depended on his stamina and his resistance to pain. He had no plan. Óscar, on the other hand, had spent months training and studying the weak points of his rival. When starting the bidding, a wound opened in Julio’s eyebrow from the previous fight and began to bleed profusely. In the physical he had managed to hide the injury because there was a lot of money at stake and he had debts due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Although de la Hoya won by TKO, he was booed by the crowd. He had won the fight, but not the cultural battle.

Promotional image of ‘The civil war’.

In the meeting after the screening of the film at the Utah festival, the Californian reflects on what he experienced: «At that time I thought: I’m from the US, but also from Mexico. I was born in North America, I speak English and Spanish, but I have no identity. I do not know who I am. I thought that by facing this Mexican icon that people loved and admired in the US, people would love me, whether I was Mexican or Mexican American, but instead I had to face a lot of pain. My heart is in Mexico but I love what this country has done for me, the opportunities it has given me, so I was torn in half.”

“There are people who say that they are 50% Mexican and 50% American, but I answer that I am 100% Mexican and 100% American at the same time. You don’t have to choose, both things can be true at the same time.” Eva Longoria Bastón, director of ‘The Civil War’.

Like her friend de la Hoya, Eva Longoria has also had to deal with that confusion, but she has solved her own mystery. “There are people who say that they are 50% Mexican and 50% American, but I answer that I am 100% Mexican and 100% American at the same time. You don’t have to choose, both things can be true at the same time. I was born into a generation that was told not to have an accent or speak Spanish, but things have changed and it’s time to celebrate your culture and honor it.”