Emma Watson’s look for Vogue, 20 years after Harry Potter

The world watched her grow up from being the little witch friend of Harry Potter to become one of the most influential women in the world. Icon fashion of the red carpet and benchmark for sustainable fashion, Emma Watson was captured under the lens of fashion Briton in a series of sophisticated black and white portraits.

Emma Watson’s beauty look for the British edition of Vogue. (Photo: @britishvogue)

Within the framework of the special that reunited her with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grinthis companions Harry Potter, 20 years after the premiere of the first film, Emma Watson posed with the elegance and class that characterize her. His look of hers? She carried the eyes framed with black and white eyeliner that highlighted and illuminated his husband, accompanied by well outlined eyebrows and delineated lips.

Emma Watson in her photoshoot for Vogue. (Photo: @britishvogue)

The hairstyle, meanwhile, gave an aesthetic vintage to the photo shoot: I wear loose, shoulder-length hair slicked back with volume and a few slightly wavy strandsin the best style Lady Di. Lastly, she looked classic french manicure and delicate but striking jewels crowned the styling: a fine bracelet, a ring and earrings with rhinestones.

Emma Watson and her journey in sustainable fashion

Throughout her career, Emma Watson has shown her social commitment, especially to the cause of the environment. In 2015 she joined the “Green Carpet Challenge”an initiative of the Italian film producer Livia Firth that encourages celebrities to wear pieces from ethical and sustainable fashion brands at events.

Emma Watson chooses sustainable designs for the red carpet. (Photo: AFP/ANGELA WEISS)

A couple of years ago, he announced his incorporation into the board of directors of keringthe French conglomerate of luxury brands that brings together international firms such as Gucci, Saint Laurent Y Balenciagaamong others, as part of its sustainability commission.

Her commitment to sustainable fashion has led her to participate in the most prestigious events and conferences in the field, both in Great Britain and in the rest of the world. The most recent? He was at the gala Earthshot Awards 2021, an event of the Royal Foundation created by Prince William to reward personalities who help the environment.

Emma Watson’s sustainable look at the 2021 Earthshot Awards. (Photo: AP)

For the occasion, he donned a white tulle top with floor length rufflesdesigned by Harris Reed, created from materials from ten Oxfam wedding dresses. She combined it with a black flared pants by Stella McCartney and platform rubber boots that decontracted the bet.

