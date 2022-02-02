Emma Watson remembers in “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts” how she fell in love with Tom Felton HBO Max Celebs NNDC | FAME

“Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”, the HBO Max special that celebrates 20 years since the premiere of the first film in the saga, has revealed many secrets. And it is that Emma Watson took advantage of this program to give details of her crush on Tom Felton.

And it is that the fact that the actress was crushed by her colleague was something that the fans of the films of the young magician’s apprentice already knew, so what the British star has told on this occasion has been how and when he realized he liked it while they were filming.

It all started when, during a common class, they were commissioned to paint God and Felton made an original drawing of what he considered his representation of God: a girl with a backwards cap riding a scooter. “I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him,” admitted.

But not only that, but Watson revealed that “I used to go every day and look up her number on the record sheet. He was number seven, and if his name was there and it was his turn to record with me, it was a very exciting day”.

He also told what he did when he arrived at the recording set. “He used to come in every day and see if his number was on the shoot call. I had number seven. And if he was signed up, it was a day with an extra thrill”, recognized.

However, he also made it clear that despite the fact that she was in love with the actor who played the evil Draco Malfoy, nothing ever happened between them. “He was three years older than me, so he told me that I was like his little sister”assures the actress.

Tom Felton never cared that Emma Watson had a crush on him and didn’t let it hurt their friendship; even, he preferred not to change the good relationship they had, despite the fact that once, when they were in makeup and hairdressing, someone told him that Emma liked him.

“I became very protective of her. Yes, I have always had a soft spot for her and still do. There’s always been something that’s like… I don’t know, kind of a connection.”explained the actor who played the evil Draco Felton. Both actors maintain a close relationship to this day and always spend time together.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Micheille Soifer chosen as Best Urban Singer of the Year in “Mujeres Al Mando”

Micheille Soifer: Best Urban Singer of the Year https://www.latina.pe/