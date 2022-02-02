Emma Watson is with Palestine

“Solidarity is a verb.”

More than forty prominent personalities from the world of Hollywood cinema, including actors, directors and writers, headed by: Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Capaldi and Charles Dance, announced that they were in solidarity with the British actress, Emma Watson, and that they agreed with his position in support of the Palestinian people in the face of occupation, apartheid and forced displacement. This was in light of the occupation’s claims that she was an anti-Semite due to her declared support for the struggle of the Palestinian people, and support for their legitimate aspirations for equality, independence and return.

The actress was already awarded and appointed by the United Nations Women’s Council in July 2014 as a Goodwill Ambassador for her outstanding work in favor of women’s empowerment and gender equality.

On a professional level, Emma Watson has achieved tangible successes that make her one of the highest-paid actresses, earning $20 million per film since 2009.

Her professional superiority, her moral prestige and her declared positive predisposition in favor of the cause of the Palestinian people infuriated the Zionists and their supporters, which led them to launch smear campaigns against her, to which they replied that her declaration of “the solidarity is an act” has a price.

Emma Watson’s bias is neither normal nor without price. It is an expression of two opposite cases, the first: the behavior of the Israeli colonizer, his extremism and his aggression, and the exposure of the truth of his unjust colonial project on the land of Palestine and against his people.

The second: the value of the Palestinians, their struggle, their firmness, the justice of their cause and the legitimacy of their demands.







When closely examining the success of the colony project, it is due to three factors:

In the first place, to the initiative of the Zionist movement itself, to its work and its adherence to its project until it was carried out and achieved on the ground.

Second, the European colonial countries supported it, especially Great Britain with its decisions, France with its weapons, Germany with its compensations before the United States fully adopted it.

Third, the international community stood in solidarity with the suffering of the Jews in Europe and with the oppression and abuses of the Romans, Nazis, and Fascists before and during World War II.

Palestine is the opposite of the settlement project. The three factors were not offered to him, and the Palestinian revolution did not achieve its goal and faltered because it does not have the elements of unity. The pre-1948 division is renewed and worsening: between Fatah and Hamas, between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and between the Joint Parliamentary List and the Unified Parliamentary List in the territories occupied in 1948.

There have been a trio of achievements made by the Palestinians: First, from outside the homeland with the birth of the Palestine Liberation Organization, their struggle and their political achievements before returning to Palestine; secondly, thanks to the first Intifada of 1987, which brought Palestinian action back from exile to the homeland, and thirdly, thanks to the second Intifada of 2000, which forced the occupying forces to leave the Gaza Strip , to the elimination of the settlements there and to the dismantling of the bases of the occupying army. However, the Palestinian people have not been able to continue the path towards the explosion of the third Intifada so far, and their struggle on the ground against the occupation is limited to courageous individual initiatives.

The solidarity of the international community with the Palestinian people has become tangible and prominent, and is advancing despite the occupation and the violation of free normalization. The phenomenon of the British actress and her peers supporting Palestine is nothing more than an affirmation of this successful solidarity that will lead to the desired results: the victory of Palestine and the defeat of the occupation.

This article first appeared in Arabic on addustour on January 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of East Monitor.