Emma Watson is honest about the reunion of ‘Harry Potter’ | Film and Television

The protagonists of Harry Potter they returned to the Hogwarts sets a few months ago to celebrate 20 years since the release of the first filmand the truth is that their reunion was very emotional both for them and for all the followers of the saga of the magicians.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), in addition to other actors such as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), they sat down again in the common room of Gryffindor house and they did not hesitate in the least to be honest about what their experience had been like during the filming of the eight films in the saga.

In Harry Potter: Return to Hagwarts The three actors took off the mask and showed their feelings to the public, something that Watson has now wanted to talk about with Vogue magazine, to whom she has granted an interview in which she delves into what it meant for her to step on the wizard school floor.

“It was paradise, honestly,” the actress revealed to the prestigious fashion publication. forWatson It was a privilege to be able to step on the sets of the movies thatthat catapulted her to fame. “I’m so glad that people, starting with myself, can enjoy them. Stuart Craig is a genius. what he did is perfect“, has related the interpreter.

For her, as she has now confessed, one of the most enriching things about the reunion was verifying that despite the fact that many years have passed since they first entered a shoot, the three main actors of Harry Potter have been able to process everything happened in a different “but similar” way. “I love that we remember different things.” has signed up for the magazine.

As for what moved her the most about her return to Hogwarts, the actress has pointed out that it was undoubtedly when Rupert Grint brought to the fore the moment in which the interpreter who gave life to Hermione went through a emotional and work bump and was about to leave the shoot and even admitted that he himself had thought about getting off the adventure. “When Rupert says something, he means it. I was surprised by how vulnerable and kind he was in public. In Dan’s case, I was moved by how he had kept in mind over the years how different the experience had been for me when being a girl,” admitted the actress.

Emma has assured that, despite the bad times, the Harry Potter sets were her “playground”, her “high school” and her “university”. That she is where she learned everything and that she, therefore, feels very grateful for having been part of this project.

The three actors are very close friends

Although Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint do not have a WhatsApp group that they have baptized ‘The Three of Gryffindor’ or something like that, as could be seen in the reunion of the cast, they all profess great affection for each other. “We don’t have a group chat, but we talk individually. Rupert sends me photos of his daughter Wednesday and I drool. Dan and I usually try to calm each other down. We both try to stay out of the spotlight, so it was nice to have each other’s support knowing we were going to be in the spotlight again.”

Also, Watson and Tom Felton, who were already close friends during their childhood, continue to be very supportive of each other. “We talk almost every week and we think it’s very cute“, the interpreter has assured publicly.