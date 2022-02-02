Emma Stone is about to become a mom

The Us Weekly portal reported that the Oscar-winning actress is pregnant with her first child with her husband Dave McCary, whom she married last year.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother. He is constantly screaming and cooing (his tummy). He looks great, he looks healthy, he’s radiant,” a source told the outlet.

“Lately she has been keeping up with friends and work, always staying active and getting her daily exercise,” the insider added to US Weekly, which did not specify when the baby might be due.

Stone and McCary began dating in October 2017 and became engaged in December 2019. A source close to them confirmed to People in September 2020 that the two had secretly married.

That news came after the couple initially sparked marriage rumors in May.

Stone spoke with her friend and colleague, actress Jennifer Lawrence, for ELLE magazine in August 2018. During the chat, Emma talked about her desire to have a family.

“I am at peace. I think it’s been a good time to get some perspective, because things have been very difficult for the last few years. And, honestly, many of my dreams are now personal and less professional”, he expressed about the importance of turning 30. Currently, Stone is 32 years old.