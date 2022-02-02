Emergency doctors denounce that they are “exhausted” and demand that Armengol take action

If yesterday were the nurses What was denounced by the saturation suffered by the Emergency Department of the Balearic Reference Hospital, Son Espases, and the lack of professionals to guarantee adequate care for patients, today it was the doctors, who claim to feel “exhausted”, urging to the president of the Government, the socialist Francina Armengol, to ‘take action’.

In a statement, the so-called Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine of the Balearic Islands (Balearic Weeks), on behalf of the urgent care and emergency services of the Islands, considers that the pandemic has highlighted the shortcomings of the National Health System, which is currently “submerged in a profound crisis, with shortage of health professionals at the base of the system».

In this sense, Semes Baleares denounces that, currently, the emergency and emergency services of the community suffer a «patient oversaturation». The president of the entity, Jordi Puiguriguerhas recalled that they have never complained about it«not even in the worst moment of the pandemic, because our vocation is to save lives and that is what has allowed us to endure all this time, going far beyond our strength».

However, the current situation goes further since, as he has stated, emergency and emergency professionals, they feel discouraged, and urge the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, to solve the growing problem of human resources». According to Puiguriguer, “this is not a health or social problem, it is a political problem, due to lack of proper management; and it must be resolved from the Government ».

In this sense, he has requested the approval of the specialty of Emergency and Emergency Medicine, which “is essential to avoid an irreversible problem since if it continues like this, in the coming years there will be no emergency and emergency doctors to cover the demanded coverage ».

For this reason, and given this situation that shows no signs of improving in the coming weeks, the emergency physicians of the Islands have demanded that Armengol «intercede for us at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Council» and to convey the problems suffered by professionals in the sector in the Balearic Islands.

Specifically, they demand, “to put on the table the problems that this situation generates and that President Sánchez take immediate and urgent measures. If the specialty of emergency and emergency medicine had been approved years ago, today there would be no shortage of doctors, and patients would not be suffering the consequences of this situation, ”they insist from this entity.