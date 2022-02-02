Elizabeth Hurley copies the style of Britney Spears in a daring yellow bikini: PHOTO

It seems that the famous are already beginning to show off in the best looks for the spring-summer season, because after the singer Britney Spears caused a furor in networks with a cheeky yellow bikiniis now elizabeth hurley who showed off a great body in a beach outfit with the same color.

Hurleywho is originally from the United Kingdom, has managed to preserve her beauty over time, as she currently has 56 years and wears an impact figure that is admired by his fans on social networks, mainly Instagram, where he already has 2.2 million fans.

For her part, the so-called “Princess of Pop” has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent months, first because of legal issues with her father, who had her guardianship for 13 years, and recently because of her sister’s statements in a book where he assured that he had supported her, which was denied by the singer.

This is how the singer looked on social networks. Photo: Special

Just a week ago, the interpreter of songs like “Toxic” and “Gimme More” returned to give something to talk about after revealing that she suffers from a disease caused by a virus, which has made her lose several kilos, and also for showing a flirtatious bikini outfit with which she left little to the imagination and caught the attention of her more than 39 million followers on Instagram.

Elizabeth Hurley boasts a great body in a daring bikini

At 56 years old, elizabeth hurley is one of the most internationally recognized actresses, models and businesswomen, standing out with her participation in a large number of films such as: “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” and “To hell with the devil”, and the series “The Royals” and “Marvel’s Runaways”.

On her Instagram account, the actress is very active and constantly shares photos with her followers in which she shows off in two-piece swimsuits, largely because she is the model for her own beachwear brand, “Elizabeth Hurley”. Beach”, of which she is also a designer.

Thus, the also businesswoman followed in the footsteps of britney and this Tuesday she published a photograph in which she boasts a great body with a daring yellow bikini, which she combined with a white shirt and was seen with little makeup and without filters, showing her natural beauty and confirming why she is one of the spoiled in networks.

Elizabeth stole glances in her sexy outfit. Photo: Special

