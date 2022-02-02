Dwayne Johnson Says His Name Isn’t The Rock

The actor and of course how he wants to be called, despite all the names that have been given to him throughout his life. Dwayne Johnson is not The Rock.

“My name is Dwayne, but they call…” Thus, and with the Hashtag #Esenoesmyname, The Rock published a video with all the nicknames that have been given to him throughout his career –the last Black Adam, of course–, something that does not seem to make him very funny. Or maybe he is joking and is delighted, we leave it to you to analyze it.

“Flex Kavana, King Scorpion, Luke Hobbs, King Brahna, Maui… And even dad”, tells a video with the well-known song ‘That’s not my name’.

It’s the bad thing about having him as a reference, that you grow fond of him, you think he’s from your family, and you call him whatever you want. The other day, without going any further, the highest paid actor in Hollywood shared with us his philosophy of life and success in training, and we followed it by heart.

“I’m going to share with you a little philosophy that has helped me achieve some success over the years,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “When it comes to hard work and things that I’m passionate about, years ago, I stopped saying ‘I have to’ and started saying ‘I’m going to“.

Johnson says changing “have to” to “get” was a “huge psychological shift” in his life, and it’s one that, to this day, allows him to deal with “the daily hustle and bustle of the shit we have to do.” with a positive mindset. I “get” to train hard and push myself to the max. I have a chance to get beat up and come back stronger. I have to be the hardest worker in the fucking room. Because when you “get” to do the things you love, it’s a privilege,” Johnson said.

Johnson ended his message by advising his followers to try trading their “have to” responsibilities for “have to” hobbies. Doing so, he says, will help them “feel that annoyance, gratitude and growth”.

And with regard to the name, well, at Men’s Health we haven’t decided who to do… Change your username on Instagram first, right?

