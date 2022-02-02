“Dry January”: Ashton Kutcher recorded his wife at a particular moment

U.S. – Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis starred in a video where they talk about one of their January activities. The actors decided to join the group of people who would not drink alcohol for the entire first month of the year, this is called “Dry January”. Although they fulfilled it throughout the month, Mila decided to finish it a day early.

For this reason, the renowned actor decided to record it while it was in the process of preparing a cocktail. Before that he clarified how they had made the decision not to drink for a whole month, it seems that they wanted to detox after the end of the year holidays. Although she Mila thought that going ahead just one day would not be bad, but her husband wanted to expose her on the networks.

The actor entered the kitchen of his house asking his wife what she was doing, to which she replied with a laugh that she was not doing anything. Clearly Ashton Kutcher He insisted on knowing what was happening and the actress ended up confessing that she was preparing a drink with coffee. Laughing, the protagonist of the “Butterfly Effect” He told her that even if there were hours to go, it was still January.

Clearly Mila had her answer ready and let him know that she follows the lunar calendar, so it was already February. It seems that the actor had nothing to say before the logic of his wife’s excuse. He even ended up sharing her drink with her, it’s just that for one day she doesn’t break much of her promise. In addition, both said they had been very judicious and had not consumed any alcohol.

The couple often upload funny videos about their day to day, it is that they seem to have no problem sharing aspects of their reality with fans. Ashton Kutcher he is even usually the one in charge of filming while his wife only concentrates on trying not to laugh at her husband’s sayings.