Dolly Parton has known Keanu Reeves since she was young: “He was the most beautiful boy you’ve ever seen”

Dolly Parton met Keanu Reeves before the rest of the world. Doralee Rhodes and Neo? We never imagined it, but apparently, the two icons have been best friends since Reeves was a little boy.

Dolly Parton has known Keanu Reeves since he was a child

During an interview with Access, Parton opened up about meeting a pre-fame Keanu Reeves. His mother made clothes for Parton. Access asked Parton if he had heard the story about Reeves wearing her original Playboy Bunny outfit.

“Her mom was a costume designer, and she made the one you wore on the cover,” Access’s Kit Hoover told Parton. “Then later Keanu Reeves wore it with fishnet stockings and tennis shoes for a Halloween party.”

Parton replied, “Oh! No, I didn’t know that, but I love Keanu. His mom, at the time, was doing a lot of my costumes, and he was just a little little thing, and I was going to tryouts, and I’ve known him since he was a little kid. We’ve kind of stuck together because of that.

“But no, I didn’t know he had done that, but I’m not surprised. Her mom did some beautiful things for me, and I love it. So, I’m not surprised that he does something like that. He has a great sense of humor.”

Reeves has also spoken about the Halloween costume.

Reeves Described Her Dolly Parton Playboy Bunny Halloween Costume

Parton first wore her original Playboy Bunny outfit in 1978. But somehow Reeves’s mom was able to take it home with her, then let her son wear it for Halloween. Reeves explained the story in an episode of red table talk (according to Pop Crush).

“So my mom was a costume designer,” Reeves said. She “she did some costumes for Dolly Parton, and once did the cover of Playboyand somehow i guess she has to take [the bustier] House.”

As a teenager, Reeves had the excellent idea to wear the costume for Halloween. “I put on the ears and the bodice,” he said. “I wore tennis shoes with fishnet stockings and the bow tie. She had pretty long hair and she was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

Last year, Parton dressed in a similar costume to recreate the Playboy photo for her husband, Carl Dean’s, birthday. In 2019, Parton and Reeves reunited at The conversation. Parton later took to her Twitter to write about what they discussed backstage.

“A few weeks ago backstage at @thetalkcbs I was able to reconnect with Keanu Reeves,” Parton wrote. “I think he said something about wearing a pair of bunny ears that used to be mine?”

Parton couldn’t forget how beautiful Reeves was as a child.

Access asked Parton what she remembers about Reeves as a child. “I’m just trying to imagine him on set with you, that’s hysterical,” Hoover said.

“Well, she would bring him, or I would go to his house for the test, but he was beautiful, he was sweet, oh, he was the most beautiful boy you have ever seen,” Parton explained.

He’s beautiful as a man, as you know. But he was so beautiful, I just remember those beautiful bright eyes just amazed by everything. All those sparkles and rhinestones. And a girl, looking at a girl, half-naked, you know. But he was just sweet and nice, and he still is.”

Parton and Reeves are only 18 years apart. When Reeves was a little boy, Parton was twenty years old. So Parton is probably more like an older sister to the actor. It’s great to hear that their friendship is still going strong.

