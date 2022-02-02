Dolly Parton has known Keanu Reeves since she was young: “He was the most beautiful boy you’ve ever seen”

Dolly Parton met Keanu Reeves before the rest of the world. Doralee Rhodes and Neo? We never imagined it, but apparently, the two icons have been best friends since Reeves was a little boy.

Dolly Parton has known Keanu Reeves since he was a child

During an interview with Access, Parton opened up about meeting a pre-fame Keanu Reeves. His mother made clothes for Parton. Access asked Parton if he had heard the story about Reeves wearing her original Playboy Bunny outfit.

