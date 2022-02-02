Do you want to show off your pregnancy Rihanna style? We tell you how – El Sol de México

For some years now, the trend has emerged to put aside prejudices and show the world the pregnancy in all its splendor, revealing the baby bump or pregnancy belly, this has been demonstrated by several celebrities.

Kylie Jenner, Christina Ricci, Georgina Rodriguez, Evaluna, Mon Laferte and recently Rihanna, are some of the celebrities who have decided to make visible to the four winds their pregnancy, and wear it without taboos.

The first to do this was the actress Demi Moore with the iconic cover for Vanity Fair in which she posed nude in an advanced state of pregnancy, an idea that many women have also joined.

Given this, it also highlights the importance of looking stylish and trendy, but not precisely with special garments for this stage, but with pieces oversized, a trend that has become popular on the most important catwalks. With this look the interpreter of Diamonds announced that she was expecting her first child.

“It seems to me that in the case of Rihanna It is not new that she shows skin, she always has, it is a hallmark of her looks, in reality what is striking is her look, which makes her look gorgeous, “said the stylist mexican Laura Arnaiz to Circles.





The 33-year-old pop star decided to show her pregnancy – quite advanced – wearing wide jeans and a pink coat signed by chanell, open belly, which combined with eye-catching chains, while taking a walk through New York, in the zone of Harlem, along with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

“I doubt that the clothes she is wearing are from a pregnant woman, they are clothes that she already had and she only adapted them. I think that in these times, fashion and culture have allowed us to change certain stereotypes of how to dress according to our profession, marital, emotional, or physical status”, he explained.

She said that today’s pregnant women have nothing to do with the women of the past, “the issue of pregnancy has always been very modest, somewhat intimate, and that’s fine, but I think that now the women who are in gestation they feel more beautiful than ever, they proudly show off their little belly, unlike in past times that was not ‘well seen’”.

The fashion expert also said that there are from pregnant women to pregnant women, and reminded kim kardashian in her first pregnancy,kim She has always been the most stylish and is a woman who prefers to sacrifice her comfort for image or glamour, in her first pregnancy she wore tight clothes and covered her belly, “explained Laura.

“However, Rihanna and the new generations of pregnant women, put comfort first and their allies will be the garments of the 90s, flared pants, pieces oversized and perhaps they don’t have to be special for pregnancy, although there are already, many women prefer to adapt their daily clothes”, added Arnaiz.

Tips for dressing during pregnancy

There are women who do not like to wear maternity clothes because they are not in trend or are very basic, fear that the fashion stylist denied, because he said that currently there are already both luxury and luxury brands fast fashion, who have made collections pregnancy very in trend.

“Trends and fashion always come back, the most important thing is to think about our comfort, because it is a state that brings complications to many women from the first month,” she commented.

Now things have changed. The moms-to-be They take to the streets with garments that evidence and show their state of pregnancy with elastic garments or by combining drop-waisted pants with shirts, “tops”, cardigans or T-shirts that expose the abdominal area.

Arnaiz says that wearing flared garments, elephant feet, and oversize garments is an option to look glamorous.

“If you like the style kardashian with tighter garments, you can wear crop top, or leggings that already bring as the shape of the belly. There are also fabrics and garments that are friendly to our skin, that are soft but at the same time close and that allow the belly to breathe”, he comments.

If you like to wear special clothes for pregnancy, Laura suggested using them at the moment “the belly was thrown out, from four months, but if you want to continue wearing your favorite clothes you can adapt them by unbuttoning blouses or pants.”

She also said that pregnancy can be a very favorable stage, since women who have little bust, at this time they can feel more attractive since the size naturally increases, “for this the empire cut is the best”.

Regarding colors, she mentioned that in some cases, it is a good opportunity to use shades that we did not dare before, “The pregnancy hormone releases our most tender and feminine side, if you are a woman who loves dark shades and always dresses in black. , now you can opt for pastel or nude colors”.

For women who like to look more paunchy, he suggested using prints, such as the typical flowers, and for those who seek to hide the belly recommends choosing dark and plain colors in the looks.

Celebrities who have worn a round baby bump

Whether in a bikini, with crop tops, or dresses, the famous have shown off their baby bumps completely, becoming the sensation of the moment. They are some of the celebrities who have gained many likes with their photos.

The model Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with his partner the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, has boasted of his baby bump in the final stretch, posing in a bikini on the coast of dubai, where he has celebrated his 28th birthday with his whole family.

It has been she herself who has shared several images on Instagram with all her children during a day of sun and beach. “very proud of my family. Dreams come true,” he captioned the photo.

Mon Laferte in the latest edition of the Latin Grammys, an appointment to which she went with a mauve-tone jacket with pinstripes that had a circular opening on the belly with the firm idea of ​​showing her pregnancy.

businesswoman Kylie Jenner and youngest daughter of the Kardashian clan, who is expecting her second child with the rapper Travis Scott, He shows off his belly wearing jeans and a white shirt tied under his chest, exposing his belly.

The model, with 300 million followers on Instagram, has uploaded this image to his account along with the phrase “I am a woman”, a pose with which she intends to make it clear that hiding pregnancy is a thing of the past, breaks stigmas.

The actress Christina Ricci, has also joined the idea of ​​showing off a pregnant belly and did so in an advertising campaign for Mark Jacobs, in which she wore black underwear and a patterned cardigan that revealed her advanced state of pregnancy.

Mítica was also the image of Beyonce surrounded by flowers proudly showing off her twin belly, although she had already defended the pregnant state of women when in 2011 at the MTV awards she showed her belly when she unbuttoned her tuxedo jacket.

For a long time, models have made visible the beauty of pregnancy on the catwalk as Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr, Irina Shayk, Coco Rocha, Alessandra Ambrosio, Georgia Fowler or Ashleigh Good.