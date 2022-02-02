Do you remember the Gol Trend ad with Stallone and Bündchen?

Many times, several TV commercials intended for some markets are filmed in other countries where a certain product may never see the light of day during its entire life cycle.

An example for this case is Volkswagen Golf Trend, model that for its launch in Argentina it had an advertisement filmed in the United States, where beyond the car they appeared two Hollywood stars, (one of them also went through the best catwalks in the world).

On the one hand, the actor Sylvester Stallone, star of the Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables movies, among others; Y Gisele Bundchen, Brazilian actress and model, winner of different awards and face of different very luxurious fashion companies.

in the commercial, both show several of the highlights of the “new model” (today it is at the end of its life cycle). In relation to this generation of Gol, it was presented in 2008 as part of an unprecedented era. Next, look at the ad.

You may also like Images of the interior of the new generation of Volkswagen Kombi are filtered Honda WR-V and HR-V say goodbye, but continue to arrive in Argentina These are the cheapest cars in the Argentine market This is how we tested the Fiat 125