Diego Armando Maradona’s grave looks abandoned and causes outrage in Argentina

When talking about football it is impossible not to remember Diego Armando Maradona who was one of the greatest in the history of this sport and who gave the Argentine people and millions of fans in the world unforgettable moments.

His departure, in November 2020, the world was paralyzed. Football, the world and all the Argentina they cried for him Her grave located in the Beautiful View Gardenin Buenos Aires, Argentinait seems that it was going to become a site visited by thousands of followers of the “Fluff“, But the reality is different.

In social networks, a photograph of the place where the remains of the world champion in Mexico 1986 lie, which caused a lot of outrage for looking completely abandoned, neglected and with a few withered flowers, went viral.

“I went to meet and take a ceramic butterfly to the tomb of Maradona. There were three bunches of dried flowers. Just that,” he wrote. andrea garmarnika Ph.D. in Social Sciences from the University of Buenos Aires and that he had Diego Armando as his great idol.

In addition, he clarified that outside the pantheon there are many decorations and tributes to the creator of “The hand of God”, But outside… Outside the cemetery yes. Murals throughout the neighborhood. The one in the corner is beautiful.”

The remains of Diego Armando Maradona you are buried next to those of his father and mother, just as he wanted it. The publication caused a lot of outrage in the South American country, some called it reckless.