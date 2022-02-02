Devin Booker, boyfriend of Kendall Jenner reveals that he has COVID-19; days ago they vacationed in Jamaica

Bad news for the Kardashian-Jenner family! Unfortunately they are going through a difficult time after Devin Booker, boyfriend of Kendall Jenner, will reveal that he has COVID-19, just a week after having vacationed together with the model in Jamaica. The couple enjoyed a romantic trip in mid-September and the basketball player broke the news last Sunday, a situation that has worried fans about the athlete’s health status and the risk of contagion in which Kendall finds himself.

It was through his Twitch account that Devin Booker shared that he has COVID-19, however, he refused to answer if he was fully vaccinated against this diseaseas reported by the media Us Weekly. “Honestly, I feel fine. The only thing I’m dealing with is that I have no taste, no smell, which is the worst part.”, he pointed out in the Twitch video, where he also said that he will be back in a very short time. However, this refusal to answer whether he is vaccinated worried the kendall’s followersWho they question the state of health of the model.

“No smell, no taste, it makes your day dry. It makes your day grey. It makes it really gray,” he added. Devin Booker. Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend returned to Los Angeles on September 19 after a romantic three-day trip to Jamaica. in accordance with AND! News. Devin announced that he has COVID a week after returning from his vacation with the model; He has had symptoms for the last few days.

Who is Devin Booker, boyfriend of Kendall Jenner?

Devin Booker is a basketball playerchampion with the United States team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold medal winner. Kendall and the athlete have been dating for more than a year and from that moment, the model has been of great support for the athlete.

Devin is the son of former NBA player Melvin Booker and Verónica Gutiérrez; The 24-year-old basketball player has been dating Kendall since June 2020 and, according to People, the Kardashian-Jenner family is crazy about Devin and they love him.

Being so loved by the Kardashian-Jenner family surely everyone they are concerned about the health status of Devin Booker, and more if Kendall is at risk of suffering from COVID-19 after having traveled with her boyfriend in recent days to Jamaica to spend a romantic stay with her.